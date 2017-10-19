Jeremy Lin Injury Update: Nets PG Officially Done For The Season Due To Ruptured Patellar Tendon

Jeremy Lin of the Brooklyn Nets suffered an apparent right knee injury toward the end of the fourth quarter in their season opener against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Lin has been officially ruled out of the season after being diagnosed with a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee, which will require surgery.

The Nets announced on their official website that Lin is out for the season because of the knee injury he suffered. The team has not revealed when the surgery is, but it will be as soon as possible. Nets general manager Sean Marks gave his full support to Lin, and he expects the 29-year-old point guard to have a leadership role during his recovery.

“Jeremy worked tremendously hard during the offseason and in training camp and was excited for the prospects of the team this season. We feel awful that the injury will cost him the season, however our entire organization will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery. Jeremy remains an important part of this team and will continue to contribute in a leadership role.”

The Nets signed Jeremy Lin to a three-year, $36 million deal last summer. Lin only played in 36 games in his first season in Brooklyn after struggling with a hamstring injury. He has a player option for the 2018-19 NBA season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Jeremy Lin suffered the injury after landing awkwardly following a drive to the basket. His layup was contested, but there was no contact from any Pacers players involved in the play. Lin immediately knew that he was hurt badly as he burst into tears and told his teammates that he was “done.”

Jeremy Lin was able to walk off the court with a noticeable limp as he went to the locker room. Lin finished the game with 18 points and four assists, but the Nets lost the game, 140-131. It’s the latest setback not just for Lin but also the Nets organization. With the Eastern Conference getting weaker, Brooklyn had a chance to make the playoffs.

But with Lin out for the season, the pressure to improve from last season’s 20 wins falls on D’Angelo Russell, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. Russell is now slated to start at point guard, with Allen Crabbe expected to move into the starting lineup and get the minutes left by Lin. Crabbe was acquired via trade this past summer from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jeremy Lin is no stranger to knee injuries, as he suffered a patellar tendon injury in 2011 and underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee in 2012. It is going to be a long and hard road to recovery for Lin. He’s still just 29-years-old, but it’s extra difficult to come back from a devastating injury.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]