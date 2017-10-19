‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Deletes Recording, Ends Blackmail Power Play– Bill Gets Job Back?

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal a few shockers are on the way during the week of October 23. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) considers deleting the recording of Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) confession so he can take back the power of Spencer Publications. If there is no recording, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) would have no case in keeping his dad away from the company. B&B spoilers state that without the tape, Bill could take over his business and push his son, Liam, out of CEO chair. The question is, would Steffy cross Liam to give Bill back his company?

According to Soap Central, Steffy will begin to question Liam’s loyalty to her and his father. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she doesn’t agree with his decision to help Sally and turn his back on his dad. Is it possible that in her moment of disgust with Liam, Steffy resorts to secretly deleting the recording off Liam’s phone/computer without him knowing? It certainly would get under Liam’s skin and cause him to question the trust his marriage.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy may not admit that she deleted the recording to Liam, at least at first. It seems pretty likely that Bill will put her up to it. He could tell her that without the recording, the Spencer family wouldn’t have so much tension. For some reason, Steffy believes that the thing tearing the Spencer family apart is the recording. She doesn’t understand Bill’s dirty deeds are the reason for the turmoil.

Steffy coerces Bill into looking inward and making a confession about Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/2Ddck81606 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/SByGCeXYr4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 18, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy will find out where Liam stored the recording. Bill will convince her to get rid of it for her, assuring her that without the recording, things between him and Liam would go back to normal.

Steffy doesn’t see the whole picture. She only sees Bill’s side of the story. She doesn’t understand that Bill could have killed Sally — all for a big ugly building. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill has made sure that Steffy only sees his side by talking to her about how bad he feels about everything. Meanwhile, Bill is trying his best to find a way to discredit and seek revenge on Liam.

Do you think Steffy will delete the recording, which would allow Bill take control of Spencer Publications? Do you think Liam will leave Steffy when he finds out?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]