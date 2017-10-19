‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19 Spoilers: Could Olivia Benson Actually Lose Noah?

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 spoilers hinted that Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) would be in for a rough ride. The showrunner was not kidding and it is all centered around Noah (Ryan Buggle.) With everything that has happened so far, fans are concerned that Olivia could actually lose her adoptive son. What are the chances and would the writers really put her through that after everything she has gone through?

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to risk finding out what could happen on the NBC television series.

At the end of last night’s episode of Law & Order: SVU, Benson was served with legal documents. Noah’s maternal grandmother, Sheila Porter (Brooke Shields) is questioning Olivia’s competence as a parent. Not only does she want her financial records, but a psychological exam as well. As Carter Matt noted, there might not be an easy resolution to this complicated situation.

The finances are not a problem for Olivia. However, the psychological exam might come up with some troubling results. She is a loving and doting mother. The only reason her mental health is a question is due to all the trauma she has survived. Those that have followed Mariska Hargitay’s character for years know this about her. However, would a judge be as understanding?

Even though things seem tough for Olivia right now, viewers are confident she will keep Noah in the end. When it comes to custody, decisions are always made in the child’s best interest. Children need stability and Olivia is the only mother figure he has known his entire life. To rip him away from Benson would be unnecessary and cruel.

Where has Sheila Porter been all these years? Why didn’t Noah’s birth mother mention her before she died? There might be a reason she claimed both her parents were dead.

On the other hand, it would only be right for Noah to have access to his family. There are predictions that by the end of Law & Order: SVU Season 19, the two women might come up with a compromise.

A new iconic duo. #SVU ???? @brookeshields A post shared by Law & Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Olivia Benson and Noah? How will this child custody battle with Sheila Porter play out in Law & Order: SVU Season 19?

[Featured Image by Michele Short/NBC]