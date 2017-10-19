Kailyn Lowry Travels To Los Angeles With Her New Baby After Claiming She Didn’t Want To Participate In Reunion

Kailyn Lowry told Radar Online weeks ago that she didn’t want to participate in the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special in Los Angeles, but now, she seems to have had a change of heart.

After telling the outlet earlier this month that the reunion simply wasn’t something she wanted to be a part of, Kailyn Lowry took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 19, and revealed that she and her baby boy, Lux Russell, were headed to Los Angeles with her older children, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln.

“I don’t really plan on going,” Lowry told Radar Online on October 2. “It’s not something I really want to participate in.”

Weeks later, after fans noticed that she had been chatting with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, about getting spray tans in Los Angeles before filming, Lowry was forced to defend herself after a fan assumed that she would be heading west without her kids. As some may recall, Lowry fired back at the fan by informing her that her children were all coming with her to Los Angeles.

Days later, Kailyn Lowry further confirmed that her children had been included in her trip by sharing a photo of herself and her new baby, 6-month-old Lux Russell, at the airport.

“All day, every day… first flight,” Lowry captioned her photo, also including the hash tag, “Mom Life.”

Kailyn Lowry has been facing tons of drama in recent weeks due to her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, who has reportedly not been as involved in their son’s life as she might have hoped. As for her other baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, they appear to be quite involved and have likely traveled to Los Angeles with Lowry to appear on stage at the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez broke up before their son arrived and have had an up-and-down relationship in the months since Lux Russell’s birth.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]