Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani On The Rocks? Her Prenup Demands Reportedly Too Much For The ‘Voice’ Judge

Blake Shelton’s storybook romance with Gwen Stefani might be in jeopardy. Sources claim the couple is on the verge of a major breakup because they cannot agree on a prenup. Is their relationship really on the rocks?

Gossip Cop reports that the rumors of a prenup battle are completely false. Inside sources claim that Stefani surprised the country crooner by demanding they sign a prenup before exchanging vows. A rep for the pop star, however, told the outlet that the reports are untrue and that Stefani and Shelton are still doing great. Unfortunately, the rumors didn’t stop there.

Another source revealed that Shelton declined to sign a prenup and told Stefani that he wants to marry her without one. The No Doubt alum reportedly had her attorneys craft legal documents that protected her wealthy estate and wrote up a cheating clause that would penalize Shelton $5 million if he ever had an affair. Shelton was allegedly insulted by the agreement and couldn’t believe that Stefani doesn’t trust him.

The insider concluded that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are at a standstill because of the prenup battle. Stefani refuses to budge on the issue and doesn’t want to risk her hard-earned money if things go south, while Shelton is determined to tie the knot without any kind of prenuptial agreement. The only problem with the rumors is that they have not been substantiated by either party. Further, Shelton and Stefani have shown no signs of trouble in their relationship and appear to be headed for a wedding in the near future.

According to Us Magazine, Stefani just released a Christmas album in which she alludes to marrying the country star. The album features several classic tunes and a few original songs by Stefani. In the track, “My Gift Is You,” Stefani sings about a wedding ring and how all she needs is love and truth. She also has a song in which she croons about kissing a man with blue eyes.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since the fall of 2015. They have not commented on the prenup rumors or given any hints about their future plans together.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]