Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Compete For Spotlight, With Wedding & Baby Bump Making Latest News

Meghan Markle is set to become the next Kate Middleton as fans of the British royal family are holding their breath for her engagement. In the meanwhile, Kate Middleton, who became Duchess of Cambridge after marrying Prince William, is pregnant with her third child, and after taking weeks off public engagements to recover from her morning sickness, she made her appearance in public today, showing off her tiniest baby bump.

At the same time, the 36-year-old American actress is gearing up to become a part of the royal family. She had her first tea-time meeting with Queen Elizabeth this week, which was “deliberately informal” to “settle any nerves Meghan might have felt,” according to the Daily Beast. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were “whisked up to the Queen’s private sitting room on the first floor overlooking the palace gardens and Constitution Hill.”

There already are rumors that Meghan and Harry may already be engaged. They made their first official appearance together at the Invictus Games this year, kissing, holding hands and whispering into each other’s ear all through the match. While the Suits actress has not worn any jewelry on her left ring finger yet, based on how Kate Middleton and Prince William navigated these times, the fans of the royal family are thinking that they are as good as engaged.

“Multiple sources are convinced the 33-year-old royal quietly proposed to the Toronto-based Suits actress, 36,” reports Us Weekly. “And though the pair are keeping their bliss private — a Harry source says he always planned to share the news only with parents at first “so he could enjoy it before word spread” — a Markle insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that they’ll make an official announcement ‘soon.'”

The previous royal couple kept their engagement a secret for a month before announcing it to the public.

With Meghan Markle kicking up lots of drama surrounding her impending union with Prince Harry, Kate Middleton is also busy making news for herself. After weeks of suffering from morning sickness, the mother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte appeared in public yesterday.

Kate Middleton shows off baby bump as she glows in pink at surprise appearancehttps://t.co/tT1A2DlRNG pic.twitter.com/IQPyDksz4X — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) October 16, 2017

Some people poke fun of the fact that Prince Harry was present at this event without Meghan Markle.

That's some disguise, Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/IwExwTERwE — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) October 16, 2017

Kate Middleton’s third baby is due in April of 2018. The wedding date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has not yet been announced.

[Featured Images by Stephen Lovekin & Chris Jackson/Getty Images]