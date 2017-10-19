Jessa Duggar Amused By Kids Fighting On Instagram, Husband Ben Seewald Also Victim In Baby Fights

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are busier than ever trying to juggle two baby boys. With their first son, Spurgeon Seewald, turning 2 in just a few weeks and their second son, Henry Seewald, clocking in at just 8 months, the two boys are always engaged in brotherly fights. Instead of trying to break them apart, it looks like Jessa and her husband have taken a more lax attitude towards these outbreaks — by amusing themselves with them.

The 25-year-old Duggar’s Instagram has been filling up with pictures and videos of her two baby boys, who are growing up at an incredible rate. Unlike her older sister Jill Duggar, Jessa loves to frequently show off her boys, who are developing personalities of their own. Spurgeon has been compared to Jessa, while Henry more with his father, and the two baby boys seem to love the fact that they have each other to play with.

The latest video that the mother of two posted shows Spurgeon throwing fallen leaves at his brother. Baby Henry, only being 8-months-old, does not seem to know how to react to this barrage of foliage. Instead of trying to teach her oldest son how to behave, Jessa recorded this behavior for all her Instagram followers to enjoy.

Apparently it's time for leaf fights. ???????? Haha! Henry hasn't figured out how to retaliate. ???????????????????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Baby Henry is not the only victim to Spurgeon’s energetic attacks. His father, Ben Seewald, often becomes the victim of his wrestling matches, especially when they have to fight over their favorite recliner in the living room.

Battle for the recliner. A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Oct 12, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

When Ben isn’t around, baby Henry is the one who Spurgeon engages with, and Jessa faithfully uploads every funny interaction that the brothers have.

I believe I just witnessed their first wrestling match… ???? #boymom #momreferee A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

While some fans were quick to criticize Jessa on her parenting skills, many fans have shown support for her, saying that babies are supposed to behave in this way and that this is Spurgeon’s way of showing love for his younger brother.

“Jessa you’re doing an amazing job with your boys,” one fan wrote. “It looks like they’re having so much fun. I can’t believe how big they are getting. I love watching your show. You’re such a great mama! Keep up the great work.”

When the brothers aren’t fighting, they seem happy enough to be with each other.

Yay for double seats ???????????????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Showcasing her kids has been one way that the 25-year-old Duggar stayed out of her siblings’ scandals and dramas. With Josh Duggar losing his lawsuit against InTouch Weekly, Joy-Anna Duggar getting questioned for conceiving out of wedlock, and Jill Duggar’s husband criticized for asking donations from his fans, Jessa has been able to concentrate on her husband, kids, and her domestic life.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]