‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor-Nick Truce Keeps The Lid On Christian’s Paternity, At Least For Now

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will keep the secret about Christian’s real paternity from Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). The fact Nick was big enough to call a truce made the Mustache rethink revealing the juicy tidbit to his son. Y&R spoilers state that Victor knows that if Nick finds out about Christian’s paternity, it will destroy him. So, for now, Victor will sit on it, but for how long?

According to Soap Central, Victor has an ace up his sleeve that could devastate Nick’s life. It doesn’t state that Victor will use the information just yet. Several months ago, the head writer revealed that The Young and the Restless had no interest in revealing Christian’s real paternity without Adam Newman (formerly Justin Hartley) on the scene.

While there have been rumors of Adam’s return, CBS hasn’t confirmed anything yet. In fact, after Hartley’s exit, they suggested that Adam would stay dead. However, Young and the Restless fans desperately want the network to rehire Michael Muhney as Adam. It has been a year since Adam’s “death,” so if they’re going to bring him back, it would probably be in the next few months.

One change the new Young and the Restless showrunner, Mal Young, promised was not to bring back presumed dead characters. He found it silly that Adam has died several times, only to pop up several months later. He discovered that viewers don’t want to see people come back from the dead, suggesting that once someone dies, that’s it. Could that be a hint that Adam is gone forever?

Of course, if Adam is really gone forever, it could mean that Christian’s paternity will never come out. The one thing that Victor craves is control, and revealing this secret could give him an edge. Nick would unravel, and Victor could throw in that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) has known for almost two years. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that would shock Nick and could put his relationship with Chelsea on shaky ground.

The question is, will Nick do something to irritate Victor enough that warrants the Mustache revealing this massive shocker? Young and the Restless spoilers state that it seems unlikely that Victor will stay quiet forever, but for now, the Mustache isn’t going to expose the juicy tidbit.

Do you think Victor will expose Christian’s paternity during November sweeps? Do you think Adam will ever return?

