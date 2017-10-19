‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Arrested For DUI

Amber Portwood’s new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, appears to have an extensive record, which may be quite concerning to the reality star and mother of one.

Following reports of multiple restraining orders and a gun arrest, a new report has hit the web which has revealed that Andrew Glennon, who began dating Portwood over the summer after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, was once arrested for a DUI.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online from the Superior Court of Los Angeles on October 19, details revealed that Andrew Glennon was arrested on March 3, 2014 after he “willfully and unlawfully” chose to drive a vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. According to the report, Glennon was charged with “driving a vehicle with 0.08 percent or more, by weight, of alcohol in his or her blood.”

Andrew Glennon’s blood alcohol count was.09 at the time of the arrest and he was ordered to serve 96 hours in a Los Angeles County jail because of the incident. He was also required to pay the courts $2,120 in fines and fees and to attend 20 alcoholic anonymous/narcotics anonymous meetings twice a week.

Amber Portwood has not yet commented on new of her boyfriend’s past DUI.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon met one another as she filmed WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in Los Angeles, where he was working as a lighting technician. However, they didn’t begin dating until after Portwood had made it clear that she was done with her past romance with ex-fiance Matt Baier, who was filming Marriage Boot Camp alongside her.

Amber Portwood and her boyfriend didn’t waste much time confirming their romance and did so while attending the MTV Video Music Awards in August. Then, after walking the red carpet together at the event, Portwood and Glennon enjoyed a romantic vacation in Hawaii, which they chronicled on Instagram.

Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7. No word yet on when the new installment will premiere on MTV.

