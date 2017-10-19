‘Star Wars Battlefront II’: New Story Trailer Finally Released, Shows Imperial Protagonist For A Change

A disturbance in the force can be felt as thousands of Star Wars Battlefront II fans have witnessed the new and exciting single player trailer that Electronic Arts (EA) has released for it.

The new story mode trailer for Battlefront II has been uploaded to YouTube today, and it shows a dramatic change of scenery. The game features Iden Versio, an Imperial elite soldier, as the protagonist of the campaign for the upcoming Star Wars video game. Versio is also the leader of the Inferno Squad, a special unit of Imperial Navy soldiers tasked with defending the Death Star.

Versio obviously failed, as is evident by the events following Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and her failure to protect the superweapon ultimately became instrumental in the downfall of the Galactic Empire.

The trailer shows Versio escaping captivity in a Rebel ship. She then continues to act as a renegade Empire commando and vows to retaliate against the Rebel Alliance, as well as the Jedi who caused the death of Emperor Palpatine, a.k.a. Darth Sidious.

Also showcased is how the game will explore and fill the 30-year storyline gap between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Versio will confront prominent characters in the trilogies, including Luke Skywalker, as well as chase Han Solo and company aboard the Millennium Falcon using her Tie fighter.

Maz Kanata, a new character introduced in The Force Awakens, who also has a crush on Chewbacca, was briefly seen in her home on the fictional planet of Takodana. It can be assumed that the story missions will take players there as well.

Characters and locales from the most recent Star Wars movie, Rogue One, are also present, most notably Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) who was director of Advanced Weapons Research for the Imperial military. Krennic was also responsible for overseeing the Death Star project during Rogue One.

Versio apparently undermines Krennic, wresting whatever is left of the Imperial forces from him. Versio’s lust for vengeance is seemingly out of Krennic’s control as she promises to obliterate the Rebellion. It is, however, not yet clear whether Versio will have a change of heart and side with the Rebel Alliance. Gamers expecting that sort of twist may want to hold their breaths.

Hardcore Star Wars fans worrying that the game’s story may introduce some continuity error or plot hole in the franchise need not fret as Lucasfilm itself has confirmed the game’s campaign storyline to be canon. The game’s creators have also expressed great interest in exploring this side of the saga as it is definitely a road less traveled.

The dark side of the force awaits players in Star Wars Battlefront II, and the game is set to be released on November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts]