Scientology Superpower? Tom Cruise Can Reportedly Heal Sick People Through Touch

Tom Cruise has reportedly reached a higher level of spirituality and can now heal the sick just by laying his hands on them. The 55-year-old actor, who has been a member of the Church of Scientology for years, reportedly achieved this new miraculous ability through his religion.

According to a Scientology observer, high-ranking members of the religion use the “touch assist” method to cure illnesses and injuries such as sprains, colds, and sore throats. Apparently, Tom Cruise has now reached the level of “Operating Thetan VI” in Scientology, unlocking this new ability, Radar Online reported.

“That’s a very high level, and he would have learned about touch assist and almost certainly tried it as part of his experience.” a source told the online publication.

Laying on of hands as a means of healing others isn’t exclusive to Scientologists. In fact, other religious beliefs–including Christianity–have practiced this throughout history. In many cultures, people believe that keeping a body healthy is a balance of flow and energy. Scientologists expounded on the principle and came up with a scientific, step-by-step procedure on how to perform the “touch assist.”

According to ScientologyHandbook.org,touch assist is quite “easy to learn.” The procedure starts with the Scientologist using specific keywords, or commands, such as “feel my finger.”

Give the command ‘Feel my finger,’ then touch a point, using moderate finger pressure. Touch with only one finger. A Touch Assist is continued until the person being helped has good indicators, meaning he feels better…When this occurs, tell the person, ‘End of assist.’

Interestingly, Tom Cruise first hinted of this special ability nine years ago. In a leaked Scientology promotional video, the Mission Impossible actor talked about jargons like “KSW,” or “Keeping Scientology Working,” a memo written by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. The Hollywood star said that being a Scientologist is a “privilege” because members of the church can “create new and better realities to improve conditions.”

Being a Scientologist, when you drive past an accident, it’s not like anyone else. You know you have to do something about it because you know you’re the only one who can really help…and effectively change people’s lives.

Coincidentally, John Travolta, another popular Scientologist, is said to have the same super ability. He reportedly “bragged” about being able to heal by transferring his “spirit and power to others.”

Meanwhile, the Church of Scientology continues to dodge exposés for its bizarre and cult-like practices. Ex-member Leah Remini is spearheading this agenda through her show, Leah Remini:Scientology and the Aftermath. The actress, who has been a member for 30 years before leaving in 2013, has branded her former church as an abusive organization. The docu-series, now on its second season, guests ex-Scientologists who narrate their painful experiences in the group.

Fox News reported that Scientologists are fiercely defending their organization by urging advertisers to ban Remini’s show. In the letter sent out to multiple companies, Scientologists stated that the show “promotes hatred and religious bigotry.” They also emphasized that their group, despite being branded as a cult, has helped society all over the world.

