Is Peggy Sulahian Fired From ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Due To Alleged Homophobia, Which She Denies?

Peggy Sulahian was just added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year, but has her time on the Bravo TV reality series already come to an end?

According to a new report, Peggy Sulahian has been creating storylines and prompting “fake fights” with her co-stars, including Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, in an effort to keep herself on the show as rumors continue to accuse the mother of three of being homophobic.

“At this point everyone is just over Peggy’s bulls**t,” a Bravo network employee said during an interview with Radar Online on October 19. “Her and Diko are just so hungry for fame it’s ridiculous.”

Peggy Sulahian and Diko Sulahian share three kids, including Giovanna, 19; Gianelle, 17; and son Koko, 9.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Peggy Sulahian was put on blast by her brother, Pol Atteu, who claimed she was homophobic shortly after she was added to the cast. As he explained to Radar Online months ago, Sulahian is “extremely homophobic.” However, according to Peggy Sulahian, the allegations against her are completely false.

Following Pol Atteu’s allegations against his sister, Lisa Vanderpump, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, spoke out against Peggy Sulahian for her reportedly “disgusting” behavior, telling Radar Online that an attack on the gay community is something she takes personally.

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

In addition to Pol Atteu’s statements about his sister allegedly being homophobic, he also revealed to Radar Online that she had reportedly banned him and his fiancé from their father’s funeral and claimed she’s kept him from having a relationship with her three children.

Pol Atteu went on to reveal that the Real Housewives of Orange County star reportedly refused to tell him that their father was dying, which stripped him from the opportunity to say his goodbyes. As for his father’s thoughts on his homosexuality, Atteu said his father accepted him completely.

To see more of Peggy Sulahian and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Lydia McLaughlin, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]