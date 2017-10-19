‘Destiny 2’ Down Four Hours Today For Maintenance, PC Pre-Load Is Available

Destiny 2 will be going offline Thursday, October 19 for an extended period of time once again. Bungie is bringing the servers for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shooter down for four hours to address issues and likely some raid exploits too. Meanwhile, PC gamers can finally begin pre-loading Destiny 2 in anticipation of the game’s launch on that platform next week.

Bungie will begin taking Destiny 2 offline at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT. Players will no longer be able to log into the game at that point. Those still in the game will get dumped to the title screen at approximately 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT and the game will be completely offline. Server maintenance is scheduled to run through 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT with patch 1.0.3.5 ready for PS4 and Xbox Owners to download once complete.

As previous updates have demonstrated, the four-hour maintenance is just the expected time window Bungie expects to work on Destiny 2. The downtime could end up being shorter or longer depending on how well the maintenance goes.

Details on what is being fixed in Destiny 2 have not been shared yet. Presumably, the 1.0.3.5 patch will address recently discovered exploits in the Leviathan raid. Bungie delayed the launch of the Prestige version of the raid by one week due to an exploit that made defeating Emperor Calus easier. However, the studio ultimately decided to release the harder raid Wednesday anyway with the caveat that any teams caught using the exploit would not be in the running for the “World’s First” title.

Unfortunately, the team that Bungie awarded the “World First” title to for completing the Prestige Raid appears to have used a different exploit the developer wasn’t monitoring. One of the players was caught on stream using the “Coil Glitch” to gain extra heavy ammo in the fight against Calus.

Bungie Community Manager Cozmo23 responded to the controversy in a Reddit post stating:

We have seen the reports that an ammo exploit was used today in the Prestige Raid. This was not the specific exploit we were checking for and we don’t currently have the ability to detect it. Tomorrow we will release the top 3 finishers in the TWAB. You can make your own decision as to who should be celebrated.

The issue appears to be Bungie doesn’t know if any other teams also used the same “Coil Glitch” without video evidence.

PC Pre-Load

Meanwhile, PC gamers who have pre-ordered Destiny 2 can begin pre-loading the game via Blizzard’s Battle.net service. The game is approximately a 38 GB download.

Destiny 2 is scheduled to go live for the PC at 1 p.m ET / 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, October 24. Be sure to visit the recent Bungie weekly update to get the minimum and recommended PC specs.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]