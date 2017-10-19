Trump Blames FBI, Russia, And Democrats For ‘Fake’ 35-Page Dossier: Read Full ‘Pee Tape’ Report

President Donald Trump has once again turned to Twitter to try and fight back against a 35-page dossier that claims Trump witnessed and arranged prostitutes to urinate on a bed where former President Obama once slept, with allegations of a so-called “pee tape” also contained in the report. As reported by the Inquisitr, BuzzFeed broke the news about the dossier in January, and Trump has been calling the dossier “fake news” ever since. As seen in the below tweet, Trump took to Twitter on Thursday, October 19, to criticize a number of agencies or political powers for the creation of the dossier. Trump wondered aloud on Twitter if Russia, the Democratic Party members or even the FBI paid someone to create what Trump called a “fake” dossier. The below excerpt shows some of the most salacious parts of the dossier, which feature the golden shower allegations.

“However, there were other aspects to Trump’s engagement with the Russian authorities. One which had borne fruit for them was to exploit personal obsessions and sexual perversion in order to obtain suitable ‘kompromat’ [compromising material] on him. According to Source D, where s/he had been present, (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President Obama [whom he hated] had stayed on one other [official trip] to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSE control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.”

The fact that Trump would lob allegations against the FBI or others regarding the controversial dossier, which brings up alleged sinister ties between Russia and Trump, is itself being questioned.

Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

According to the Hill, Trump used his Twitter account to call the dossier discredited. However, as seen in the below tweet from CNN Chief National Security Correspondent Jim Sciutto, the U.S. intelligence community has allegedly verified parts of the dossier as factual. President Trump tweeted his allegations in the wake of a Fox News report that detailed how two Fusion GPS officials pleaded the Fifth Amendment when questioned before the House Intelligence Committee. Fusion GPS is the political research firm behind the dossier, which was organized by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer.

“Discredited & fake” has been discredited. US intel community in fact has corroborated parts of dossier. https://t.co/WYNlXI3MwR — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 19, 2017

Fusion GPS was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee, and the officials from the political research firm were advised by Josh Levy to “stand on their constitutional privileges, the attorney work product doctrine and contractual obligations.” Levy accused the committee of violating the officials First Amendment rights by seeking to have them testify about the oppositional research they uncovered.

The president just suggested that the FBI paid for a dossier with intel about him. The FBI is in the U.S. government. https://t.co/LESUhYdt15 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump used the Fusion GPS officials pleading the Fifth as the basis for his tweet’s allegations that pointed the fingers at the FBI, Russia, and others. Read the full 35-page dossier about Trump.

