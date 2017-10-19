‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Makes Amends With Victoria And Nick, Can He Woo Nikki From Jack?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) works to worm his way back into his family’s life. Nick (Joshua Morrow) decided to call a truce with his dad, which opened the door for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to do the same. If Victor can get his kids to forgive him and agree to be cordial, could that lead to a Nikki/Victor reunion?

According to Soap Central, Nikki’s relationship with Victor is complicated. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she cannot deny that she loves him, but she feels that he uses his money and power to manipulate those around him. She wants to forgive him, but at the same time, Nikki is having a good time being on her own.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor will tell Nikki that the best way to reunite the family is for her to move back to the ranch. Of course, the Y&R fans know that Nikki will likely not want to do that. If she moves to the ranch, she would have to end her relationship with Jack (Peter Bergman), something that she seems to be enjoying at the moment.

Since Nick made a peace agreement with his dad, the Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victoria will do the same. It shouldn’t take Nikki long to crawl back to Victor and tell Jack that she and the Mustache are “meant for each other.”

The fact is no one blamed Nikki for being angry with Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he had done a few shady things. However, Nikki knows that she could never have a relationship with Jack like with Victor.

Victor would move heaven and earth for Nikki. He loves her on a deep level, but cannot control his impulse for control, power, and greed. Nikki knew who he was when she married him, so it shouldn’t be a huge surprise.

How long do you think it will take Nikki to move back to the ranch? Will Nikki and Victor get back together after Victoria’s car crash?

Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

