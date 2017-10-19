‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Quitting The Show

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans caught up with TMZ recently and dished her thoughts and feelings on MTV and the possibility of her quitting the reality TV series. Jenelle, who is the mother of three young children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, says that working with the network has become too stressful for herself, her husband, David Eason, and their family.

According to Jenelle Evans, she has yet to quit Teen Mom 2, but she is considering leaving the show that she’s been working on for about eight years. As many fans will remember, Evans started her reality TV career on MTV with the show 16 and Pregnant and moved on to its spin-off series. Jenelle quickly became one of the show’s most talked about stars, mainly for her controversial behavior, such as drug use, domestic violence, and more.

Jenelle Evans told paparazzi that she and her family are the victims of bad editing on MTV’s part. However, the Teen Mom 2 star says that she would stay on the reality series only if MTV will “treat her right.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle’s co-star, Kailyn Lowry, was recently asked about the feud between Evans and MTV, and Kailyn said that she disagrees with Jenelle’s comments about the network treating the cast members badly. In fact, Kail wondered why Jenelle would work with the company for eight years if that were the case.

#BoyScouts #FamilyFunCamp #AnotherBadgeEarned ???????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

In addition, Jenelle also revealed that her mother, Barbara Evans, whom Teen Mom 2 fans know she has a very rocky relationship with, has been calling her and urging her not to quit the show. Jenelle says that her mother wants her to keep filming the reality series and believes that she won’t have any money if she doesn’t stay on television.

Jenelle and Barbara’s relationship is currently very strained because Barb refuses to give custody of Jace to Jenelle, who signed over custody of her oldest child to her mother soon after he was born. The Teen Mom 2 star says that as long as Barbara continues to keep her son away from her, they won’t be able to have a relationship.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]