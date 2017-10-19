Adrienne Maloof Returns To Bravo For ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Adrienne Maloof has reportedly returned to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills four years after quitting the show.

Months after the mother of three was seen spending time with her former co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna, a report claims she’s definitely returning to the show in either a full-time or part-time role.

“Adrienne is super excited to be returning to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a production insider revealed to Radar Online on October 19. She’s still “working out details on the contract.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Adrienne Maloof was one of six full-time housewives during the debut season of the show years ago. However, after Brandi Glanville shared a shocking secret about her family during a 2013 episode of the show, Maloof refused to participate in the Season 3 premiere and later left the series completely.

While Adrienne Maloof stayed away from Bravo TV cameras for some time, she reunited with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in early July for a girls trip to Sin City. Since then, rumors have swirled in regard to her potential return to the show, as well as the potential return of Camille Grammer, who was also part of the original cast.

In addition to Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer’s attendance during the trip to Las Vegas over the summer, Teddi Jo Mellencamp was also involved in the trip and quickly sparked rumors of her own addition to the cast.

While Bravo TV hasn’t confirmed the official cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills quite yet, E! News claimed Mellencamp would be included in some way several weeks ago. As they explained at the time, Mellencamp was filming with the cast but hadn’t yet been named as a full-time or part-time housewife.

News of the potential cast changes came after Eileen Davidson, who joined the show during Season 5, confirmed that she would not be participating in the series’ upcoming eighth season.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, are expected to return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]