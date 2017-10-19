Kevin Hart Cashes In Cheating Scandal On ‘Irresponsible’ Tour, Montia Sabbag Not Happy: ‘It’s distasteful’

Kevin Hart sure knows how to turn a controversy into something profitable. The 38-year-old comedian seems ready to come clean about his cheating scandal and even used it as a joke material for his upcoming tour.

On Monday, Kevin released a new promo for his The Irresponsible Tour, comically addressing his recent cheating and sex extortion scandal. The Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star appeared to be taking things lightly as he mocks and ridicules the issues.

In the promo, Hart can be seen arguing with multiple clones of himself on a tour bus. The group banter about the negative image he has in the press and even had a mock interview with himself about being “irresponsible.”

Of course, Kevin Hart did not pass up the chance to bring up the controversial sex tape and extortion scandal with Montia Sabbag. In the promo, a clone Hart asked, “What about that girl in Las Vegas?,” referring to Sabbag. Kevin blurted out, “F**k you, man!”

It can be recalled that in August, Kevin was secretly videotaped getting intimate with Montia in a Las Vegas hotel room. The following month, the actor addressed the incident and even issued a public apology to his pregnant wife and two kids.

He also claimed that the alleged sex tape and images were being used to extort money from him.

Now, a few months after the controversy broke the internet, Kevin Hart is ready to take the issue on stage and address it comically.

However, despite the comedian’s seemingly creative and humorous ideas for his upcoming tour, Montia Sabbag is definitely not amused.

According to TMZ, the comedian’s move of turning his sex tape scandal into a big joke will most likely earn him a lot of money, but Sabbag is the one suffering. The webloid noted that Kevin’s use of the issue as a material for his show is a big slap to Montia’s face, especially after everything she has been through.

In an interview with Sabbag’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, she reiterated that her client finds Hart’s move “very distasteful.” The celebrity lawyer added that ever since the news broke, Montia was bombarded with social media hacks, death threats, and slut-shaming.

“This stuff takes a toll mentally and physically, and now with this tour it’s like this whole thing was a joke.”

So far, Montia Sabbag is reportedly working with the authorities to track down the real extortionists. Kevin Hart, on the other hand, has his hands full with his wife, Eniko Parrish’s pregnancy and the upcoming The Irresponsible Tour.

[Featured Images by Matt Winkelmeyer, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]