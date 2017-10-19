Angelina Jolie Reportedly Furious Brad Pitt Is Ready To Move On With Her Look-alike

Ever since his split from Angelina Jolie over a year ago, Brad Pitt has pretty much focused on working and getting healthy, instead of dating someone new. But now reports are surfacing that Pitt has his eye on a young, Jolie lookalike, and it is making his ex furious.

A source at In Touch Weekly is claiming that Pitt is crushing on 21-year-old Ella Purnell, who played a younger version of Jolie in 2014’s Maleficent. The 53-year-old actor was reportedly “blown away” by her work on the 2016 film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children and he “jumped at the chance” to cast her in the new Starz drama Sweetbitter, which Pitt’s company Plan B is producing.

“Brad had Ella in mind from the get-go. He went out of his way to cast her,” revealed the source.

According to the insider, Purnell is flattered by Pitt’s attention, and she has told friends that he has always been her top celebrity crush.

The news of Pitt’s interest in Purnell has Angelina Jolie seeing red; she is furious about the Sweetbitter casting and can’t believe he is interested in someone that is only five years older than their son Maddox, on top of the fact that Purnell played a teenage version of herself.

However, the War Machine star doesn’t care about keeping up appearances. He realizes pursuing Purnell may look like a midlife crisis, but his attraction is more than physical. He likes her spunky personality and is impressed by her acting ability.

Brad Pitt keeps in touch with Purnell regularly while she gets ready for production on Sweetbitter. His plans for the young actress include coaching her and making her into a huge star. He is certain that the drama, based on a novel about a young waitress, will be a huge hit.

The source concludes that even though the two are just friends at the moment, it won’t be long before “Pitt takes their relationship to the next level.”

As for his career, the actor is continuing to work on the sci-fi film Ad Astra; and ET Online reports that he is extremely focused on the project, which is being directed by James Gray. The film tells the story of Army Corps engineer Roy McBride who travels across the galaxy to find his father, a scientist who has been missing in space for twenty years.

The film will premiere in January 2019.

Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt is finally ready to move on from Angelina Jolie? Let us know in the comments below.

