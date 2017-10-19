Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Aren’t Really Back Together?

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear to be making their relationship work ahead of the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, but is their interaction genuine?

According to a new report, the reality couple, who recently starred in their own spinoff, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, are putting on a “happy face” as they promote their Bravo TV show, despite an alleged split in August.

“Brittany and Jax are putting on a happy face for more press,” an insider revealed to Radar Online on October 19. “They’re friends after their breakup.”

As fans saw on their spinoff series over the summer, Jax Taylor faced pressure to propose from Brittany Cartwright’s many family members at their Kentucky farm but because he wasn’t quite ready to take the next step in their relationship, they decided to keep their romance as is and rumors began to swirl in regard to their possible breakup. Then, a short time after their spinoff concluded, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began spending time away from one another and embarked on several vacations with other people.

Although Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently spent tons of time apart, the Radar Online source said that Taylor misses Cartwright and is doing his best to be good to her. However, because Cartwright has seen Taylor’s “true colors,” the insider explained, she’s focusing on herself and her friends, including Scheana Marie and Stassi Schroeder.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship began in early 2015 after the couple met one another in Las Vegas and shortly into their relationship, Cartwright relocated from Kentucky to Los Angeles and moved in with her boyfriend. She also got a job working at SUR Restaurant with Taylor and his co-stars and began filming in a full-time role on the show. A year and a half later, Taylor and Cartwright traveled back to Kentucky to film their reality spinoff with her family.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

