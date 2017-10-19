‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Brash & Sassy’s Shocking Collapse — How Victoria, Billy & Lily Cope

Young and the Restless spoilers state that if you thought that Brash and Sassy’s struggles were over, they’re not. In fact, it seems as if Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) company is about to come crashing down. Over the last few months we saw Cane (Daniel Goddard) sabotaging Brash and Sassy by altering footage that resulted in a gambling scandal, and Juliet’s sexual harassment lawsuit which cost the company money and sullied their reputation. Now, thanks to Jack (Peter Bergman), they have wasted money by investing in a useless men’s line. In fact, they were hoping that this latest venture would help them out of their financial predicament, but now it seems as if it’s about to cost them everything. The final blow to Brash and Sassy is about to hit, will this be the end of Victoria’s dream?

According to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, Scott (Daniel Hall) is on the verge of uncovering Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) secret. He will realize that the dating app that Brash and Sassy advertise on, is the very app that the sex ring uses to conduct their business. Once the news leaks that Brash and Sassy have links to the sex ring, the backlash from the public could be very negative.

Will B&S go down and what will this mean for Victoria and Billy? According to Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victoria could ask her father to come to her aid. But Victor (Eric Braeden) could have certain conditions for his help, and manipulate Billy and Victoria instead. Of course, Victoria could also choose not to ask for a bail out and find her own way out of this mess too.

Victoria has several career options. She could be to delve into a new career, or go back to Newman. Victor may offer Billy a job to keep his grandchildren’s father close and to please Victoria. As for Lily, Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she might find a spot at Devon (Bryton James) and Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) foundation. Do you think it’s about time that Brash and Sassy comes crashing down? Or do you think that the company will be able to reinvent itself?

