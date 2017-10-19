‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Is Reportedly Not Giving Up On His Relationship With Kailyn Lowry

Cameras recently caught Javi Marroquin kissing his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, and now they have announced they will be traveling together. Does this mean that the Teen Mom 2 stars haven’t given up on getting back together?

In an interview with Radar Online, Marroquin opened up about his love life, including what’s going on with his ex and the rumored relationship with Briana DeJesus. The 24-year-old made it clear that when it comes to Lowry, the former couple, and parents of three-year-old Lincoln, has no plans on giving their relationship another shot.

“I have love for her, but we’re not getting back together,” Marroquin told Radar. “If things were different and things didn’t play out the way they did, maybe we could’ve given it another shot. But too many things have happened to do that.”

He went on to say that the kiss on Lowry’s cheek was just friendly, and he insisted that he is “as single as a dollar bill.”

They may have no intention of rekindling a romance, but Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are planning to go on a book tour together. Both have recently written books about their relationship and breakup, which was a compromise because a collaboration between the two wasn’t an option. Lowry didn’t like what he was writing and decided to tell her side of the story in her own words.

According to OK! Magazine, despite their nasty split, Marroquin has hopes that he and Lowry can keep the tour professional and not get emotional.

As for Marroquin and DeJesus, even though they recently flirted online and spent a family vacation together at Disney World, the reality star says the two are just friends. He says they have talked about dating, but they are in no hurry. He added that long-distance relationships are difficult, and they have decided to be friends and get to know each other better.

Marroquin also revealed that he and DeJesus talk every day, and he can see something happening with her, but they are taking things slow. He also says he has learned a lot from his past relationships and knows now what he can do better.

Florida was full of Long days, but the kids enjoyed themselves and I got to spend time with these two sissy’s ???? surrounded by amazing people this week A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

The reality star says he did try the dating apps Bumble and Tinder, but they turned out not to be his thing. He added that it is hard to meet girls in Delaware, so long-distance must be an option. But for now, he is happy and enjoying himself.

