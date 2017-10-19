Scheana Marie And Robert Parks-Valletta Have Split Ahead Of The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 Premiere

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie and her actor boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, have called it quits after just under a year of dating.

On Instagram on Tuesday, just days after Scheana Marie sent him a message saying that she missed him during his trip to Italy, Robert Parks-Valletta confirmed their breakup to a curious fan who asked him where his “beautiful girlfriend” was.

“Sadly we broke up, we are still amazing friends and we adore each other. We will see what happens,” he said, according to a report by Radar Online on October 19.

Around the time that the post was shared, Scheana Marie suspiciously deleted her previous comment to her now-ex-boyfriend, which was included at the bottom of a caption shared along with a photo of herself and her sister in Las Vegas.

“Get back from Italy. I miss you,” she had written, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

According to Radar Online‘s report, Robert Parks-Valletta had been wanting to break up with Scheana Marie for some time due to her allegedly demanding ways. Scheana Marie had also attempted to have the actor join the cast of Vanderpump Rules but the outlet claimed he did not want to involve himself with the drama of a reality show.

Prior to their split, a friend reportedly informed Radar Online that Scheana Marie was allegedly putting pressure on Robert Parks-Valletta to propose. However, he wasn’t ready for the commitment and instead wanted to focus on his television shows and his career.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Scheana Marie began dating Robert Parks-Valletta shortly after calling it quits with former husband Mike Shay at the end of last year. Then, in February, the now-ex-couple confirmed their relationship during a premiere in Los Angeles for Parks-Valletta’s show, Bronzeville.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay were married for just over two years.

Scheana Marie’s latest image of herself and Robert Parks-Valletta was shared over a month ago on Instagram and included several other people.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

