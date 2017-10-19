Peter Kraus Says He Hasn’t Been Offered A Spot On ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’

Peter Kraus was a fan favorite on The Bachelorette, but it could be awhile before he returns to Bachelor Nation. Although Bachelor showrunner Mike Fleiss previously teased that Kraus would return to the franchise for the upcoming spinoff show, The Bachelor Winter Games, Peter told Us Weekly he has not yet been offered the new reality TV gig.

Instead, Peter told Us he is building his personal fitness businesses in the aftermath of The Bachelorette and that he hopes to team up with local charities to do traveling boot camps. Kraus also revealed that he is “waiting to see” about The Bachelor Winter Games.

“If offered, I’d probably do it,” Kraus told Us. “It sounds like a lot of fun. Even though I’m from Wisconsin, I don’t play any winter sports. I never did. I’m really bad on the ice, like really bad. I’m 6’4” and really skinny so it’s like me and ice and stilts type of thing. Not easy.”

Earlier this month, Mike Fleiss announced that Peter Kraus would be “looking for love and going for the gold” on The Bachelor Winter Games. According to Deadline, Fleiss posted several announcements teasing Peter Kraus’ return to the ABC reality franchise. Now, it seems The Bachelor head honcho either forgot to check with Peter or perhaps their announcements crossed wires.

The Bachelor Winter Games will air on ABC in February, coinciding with NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics. The ABC spinoff was first announced in May and will include alums from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette competing against each other in a series of winter-themed athletic challenges at a ski resort while looking for love in the process.

With an offer for The Bachelor Winter Games presumably waiting in the wings, Peter also revealed why he turned down an offer to star as the next Bachelor, admitting to Us Weekly that he was not ready to commit to the spot due to the pressure to propose at the end of the journey. On the After the Final Rose update show, Rachel Lindsay told Peter Kraus that the reality dating franchise probably wasn’t for him. Still, Kraus said he is looking for a lasting love after landing as runner-up on Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, so maybe he’ll find it where he least expects it: On Winter Games.

Take a look at the video below to see Peter Kraus talking about his decision not be The Bachelor.

[Featured Image by George Burns/ABC]