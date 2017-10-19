Angelina Jolie Flaunts Sexy New Hairstyle After Reportedly Refusing To Bare All For Hugh Hefner’s ‘Playboy’

Angelina Jolie has taken a bold step when it comes to her appearance in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. Known for her conservative style, Jolie just dared to go with a sexy, chic new hairstyle that’s turning heads wherever she goes. However, when it comes to making changes in her life, that sexy new hairdo doesn’t mean that Angelina has changed her reported attitude about posing nude for Playboy.

Angelina Jolie Transforms Appearance With Sophisticated Style

Jolie has been flaunting her transformed appearance on the red carpet recently, noted the Insider. With her hair cut so that it falls just below her shoulders, Angelina has updated her look with layers that make her locks look more sophisticated. It’s been years since Jolie changed up her hairdo, making this transformation all the more noticeable.

Angelina’s swinging new style comes at the perfect time, giving her a fresh start as she steps onto the red carpet without Brad Pitt. Harper’s Bazaar noted that although Jolie didn’t opt for a drastically different hairdo, she achieved the chic new look that most women desire after their locks are trimmed.

“Actress, humanitarian, and [magazine] cover star Angelina Jolie stepped out with a fresh new haircut.”

The magazine described Angelina’s new hair as “swingy, bouncy, and healthy-looking.”

Angelina Jolie's new locks are perfection ???? https://t.co/sbEFQIgq83 — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) October 17, 2017

But although Jolie bravely stepped up to the challenge of transforming her appearance with a new hairstyle, she reportedly hasn’t changed her attitude about posing nude for Playboy. There’s definitely a dramatic difference between cutting off a few inches of hair and taking it all off for a magazine, and Angelina reportedly isn’t about to step over that line.

Angelina Jolie Won’t Change Attitude About Posing Nude For Playboy

Yahoo Entertainment pointed out that Jolie used to be famous for her “wild child behavior.” But then, as well as now, Angelina reportedly has “always refused” offers to take off her clothes for Playboy.

Following Playboy maestro Hugh Hefner’s death last month at age 91, sources cited by Yahoo Entertainment are revealing Jolie’s opportunities through the years to pose for his publication. The mom of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt repeatedly refused to bare it all for the magazine despite Hefner’s pleas, said one of the insiders.

“Hugh wanted Angelina more than any female celebrity in the world. He always said that she was the one that got away.”

Jolie reportedly even rejected Hefner’s offer of “big bucks” to pose nude for the magazine. Angelina’s refusal is a noted contrast to other celebrities.

Playboy Models Include Angelina’s Alleged Rival Charlize Theron

Hollywood stars who have posed for the famous publication include Drew Barrymore, Pamela Anderson, Marilyn Monroe, and Charlize Theron. For years, Angelina and Charlize have been rumored to be bitter rivals, and as the Inquisitr reported, at one point Jolie’s estranged husband Brad Pitt was reported to be dating Theron.

But even the opportunity to compete with Charlize and the offer of big bucks did not change Angelina’s mind through the years, according to the source.

“[Hugh Hefner] wanted Jolie so much that he offered her a million dollars. [She] always refused.”

As for whether Angelina might change her mind and pose nude for a magazine in the future, Yahoo Entertainment pointed out that Jolie has six kids to consider. It’s, therefore, more likely that Angelina will cut her hair shorter than shed her clothes for a publication.

Radar Online also reported on Jolie’s alleged refusal of the Playboy offer. Noting that Marilyn Monroe was Hugh’s first muse, the media outlet described Hefner as believing that “Jolie was the Monroe of her time.” He reportedly was infatuated with Angelina up until his death.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]