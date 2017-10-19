The wait for Game of Thrones Season 8 is definitely a long one, but it has definitely given fans plenty of time to speculate on what will happen in the final season. There have been varying theories about Azor Ahai, the Savior who will save Westeros from the White Walkers. However, the more important question is, who will rule the Seven Kingdoms in the end? The answer was possibly revealed back in the third season with the help of Ser Davos Seaworth.

The Onion Knight might be loyal to Jon Snow now, but he was initially Stannis Baratheon’s most valued supporter. Davos Seaworth’s devotion was probably only rivaled by his affection for Stannis’ daughter, Shireen Baratheon. After all, it was the little girl who taught him how to read and taught him a name he is most likely to encounter again in Game of Thrones Season 8.

In the Game of Thrones Season 3 episode “Kissed by Fire”, Shireen Baratheon sneaked into the dungeons to visit Davos Seaworth, who has been imprisoned by her father for trying to kill Melisandre. The princess had decided to bring him a book but the Onion Knight admitted that he cannot read. This is when Shireen teaches him the first word he will ever read, and it happens to be connected to Jon Snow.

The unexpected and mostly forgotten scene was certainly more than just a random name drop, especially now that it has been revealed that Jon Snow’s real name is Aegon Targaryen. Fans believe that Davos learned the word because it would be the name of the king who will eventually become the true ruler of the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones Season 8.

The idea of Jon Snow becoming King of Westeros is certainly a welcome one for fans since the White Wolf has a tendency of ending up with a job he isn’t interested in. Unfortunately, this could mean that Daenerys Targaryen will not be able to claim the Iron Throne for herself. Hopefully, the two Targaryens will be able to come up with some agreement on who will rule the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones Season 8.

