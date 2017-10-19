Kylie Jenner Reportedly Ignoring Caitlyn Jenner, Doesn’t Want Her Around During Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner may still be yet to officially announce her pregnancy, but reports are claiming that she’s already been making it pretty clear that she doesn’t want Caitlyn Jenner to be a part of her pregnancy or around her unborn child.

New reports are claiming that Caitlyn’s youngest daughter has allegedly been ignoring her and shutting her out since the news of her pregnancy broke last month, as Radar Online is alleging that Jenner has now been left feeling more isolated than ever from the Jenner and Kardashian clan.

According to the outlet, Caitlyn has allegedly “left Kylie dozens of messages” since it was confirmed that the 20-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott and has also been sending her daughter flowers and gifts, though her gestures have reportedly fallen on deaf ears.

“[Caitlyn’s] not heard a peep back for weeks,” a source alleged of how Kylie is supposedly ignoring the former Olympian. “It’s so upsetting and confusing to her, why would her youngest child freeze her out like this?”

“It’s dawned on her that those girls don’t seem to want her in their lives and boy does it sting,” continued the site’s insider of their alleged strained relationship, claiming that Jenner has “been crying a lot about it” and “praying for a miracle” that will see her once again be close with her family members.

Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

But it sounds like a big reunion won’t be happening anytime soon, despite Kylie being pregnant.

“Right now it’s not happening and she’s out in the cold,” the source said of the apparent feud.

Notably, Caitlyn last shared photos of herself spending time with Kylie and Kendall Jenner back in June when she was joined by her youngest daughters for Father’s Day.

Sharing a snap of them spending some quality time together in L.A., she wrote, “Good day at the Father’s Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.”

Neither Jenner has commented on the feud claims or reports the star is now being “shut out” by the pregnant star, though a source told Hollywood Life earlier this year that Kris Jenner’s former spouse allegedly wasn’t too happy after finding out that Kylie is pregnant and expecting her first child earlier this year.

The insider alleged that Caitlyn “thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby” and allegedly told her daughter “that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship.”

Understandably, Jenner’s apparent less than thrilled response didn’t exactly sit too well with Kylie who’s said to be “excited” about becoming a mom.

Kylie is still yet to officially confirm her pregnancy to the world despite all the speculation, though multiple sources have confirmed that the Life of Kylie reality star is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, who she began dating earlier this year.

People alleged last month that Jenner and Scott are having a baby girl and claimed that “the family has known for quite some time,” but didn’t clarify when the star told Caitlyn who she was recently seen cuddling in a scene for her reality show shot earlier this year.

Notably, Caitlyn has a pretty frosty relationship with the majority of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars for a few months now, which the famous family have certainly made no secret of.

After taking aim at former wife Kris Jenner in her recently released memoir, Stories of My Life, a number of the Kardashians slammed the former athlete in various interviews and on their E! reality show, while Jenner confirmed that she was “disappointed” with her former family members and was no longer speaking to them amid a nasty feud.

“I don’t really talk to them,” Caitlyn said in August during an appearance on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, calling her relationship with Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, “strained.”

“I’m just disappointed in a lot of ways,” she continued of why things aren’t good between her and the Kardashian clan right now, noting that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-wife or former stepchildren in “months and months and months.”

What do you think of reports claiming Kylie Jenner is allegedly avoiding Caitlyn Jenner amid her pregnancy?

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Glamour]