Aaron Hernandez Suffered ‘Horrendous Existence’ Before Suicide, Refiled Suit Charges

Aaron Hernandez suffered a “horrendous existence” that was largely brought out by the series of severe head injuries he suffered while playing football before taking his own life, a refiled suit by his estate alleges.

The Boston Globe reports the suit names the NFL and Riddell, the league’s official helmet maker, as defendants, adding that the two conspired to conceal and downplay the health risks associated with playing football and with wearing the helmets.

The former New England Patriots tight end committed suicide while in prison serving out a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted in connection with the 2013 execution styled killing of Odin Lloyd.

Filed in Norwalk Superior Court, the 86-page civil complaint alleges Hernandez suffered chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease commonly known as CTE.

The suit further alleges Hernandez’s condition was brought on by a steady stream of blows to the head he suffered from the time he began playing youth football.

“Aaron experienced a chaotic and horrendous existence in many respects, due to his [previously] undiagnosed brain injury,” the complaint said, adding that CTE symptoms include “aggression, explosive behavior, loss of concentration, mood swings, depression, apathy, and cognitive impairment.”

The NFL has yet to publicly respond to the latest court action, while officials for Riddell have vowed to vigorously defend themselves against the allegations.

Hernandez was acquitted in April 2016 of double murder charges, stemming from the 2012 drive-by killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in downtown Boston. Authorities speculated that Hernandez opened fire on the two after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him inside the club earlier in the evening and failed to apologize.

Hernandez took his own life five days after the verdict was rendered, hanging himself inside his Shirley prison cell.

The families of all three murder victims have wrongful death lawsuits pending against Hernandez’s estate.

Shortly before being taken into custody in the Lloyd case, Hernandez had inked a $40 million extension with the Patriots as one of star quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite and most reliable targets.

Following his arrest, the Patriots moved to void his contract and to sever all ties with him.

[Featured Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images]