China’s Chilling Message To Donald Trump And The World Community

The eyes of the world are on U.S. President Donald Trump. For months Trump has been engaged in a war of words with North Korea and Iran, and across the world, people are having nightmares over the possibility of a nuclear World War 3. We have to accept that Trump faces a seemingly insurmountable problem. North Korea and Iran show no sign of giving in to the international community’s demands over their nuclear weapon programs. Trump has repeatedly said that negotiations with North Korea are “pointless,” and last week he set plans in motion to renege on the Obama administrations nuclear deal with Iran.

As reported by the Inquisitr yesterday, both North Korea said that it has no interest in diplomacy until it has developed missiles that can deliver a nuclear warhead to U.S. East Coast cities. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called President Trump a “rogue newcomer to international politics” and said it deplored his “ignorant, absurd and hateful rhetoric.”

As reported by the Daily Express, North Korea increased fears of world conflict earlier this week. As a joint U.S. military exercise with Japan and South Korea got underway, North Korea’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Kim In Ryong, issued a chilling warning to Donald Trump’s administration.

Kim In Ryong claimed that North Korea is the victim of “an extreme and direct nuclear threat from the United States.” He went on to say that tensions on the Korean peninsula have “reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.” Kim also warned U.S. allies that they must break away from the U.S. or face dire consequences.

The prospect of USA vs, North Korea war is terrifying. According to Global Firepower, the hermit nation has a standing army almost one million strong. North Korea also has a trained military reserve that is 5.5 million strong, and which could engage the U.S. in a Vietnam style guerrilla war for decades.

This leads some to think that a preemptive nuclear strike against North Korea would be the only effective way of waging war against a nation that is building a nuclear arsenal. Therein lies the danger, one which could easily tip the world into a nuclear World War 3. A nuclear attack on North Korean capital Pyongyang would kill millions and would be very likely to draw China into World War 3.

As you can see from the World Time and Date calculator, Pyongyang is just over 100 miles from Dandong, a Chinese city of almost one million people. Dandong would, therefore, be well within the fallout zone that would be caused by a nuclear strike on Pyongyang. Something that Chinese premier Xi Jinping will not tolerate.

As reported by the Daily Star, Xi Jinping has issued a chilling warning to the international community. In a speech at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party President Xi warned that the Chinese army will be able to “prevail in both conventional and new theatres of operation.” China has the worlds biggest standing army with over 2.5 million regular troops. President Xi is currently pouring billions into new military hardware and boosting troop numbers.

China is North Korea’s main trading partner and only real ally, and there are real fears that Beijing would join any war on the side of Pyongyang. Chinese leaders have repeatedly told Donald Trump to “cool it” over North Korea as they try to find a peaceful resolution to the Korean conflict.

Trump is due to meet President Xi next month when he visits Asia. Let’s hope that the leaders can find a way to resolve the issue without the world being plunged into World War 3.

