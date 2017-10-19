Jamie Dornan Going Full Frontal In ‘Fifty Shades Freed’? He Promises You Will See Even More Of Christian Grey

Fifty Shades Freed will be the last time Jamie Dornan suits up as Christian Grey. While Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson has bared it all for the cameras, what are the chances that Dornan goes full frontal in the final film of the erotic franchise?

According to Express, Johnson talked about the possibility of Dornan going full frontal in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last year. When asked about whether or not Dornan should expose himself on camera, the actress promised that she would make him go full nude in the last movie.

“Everybody wants to see the D. [We need] a movement, a campaign,” Johnson added.

Despite Johnson’s promise, it doesn’t look like Dornan will show it all in the coming film. Production for Fifty Shades Freed was completed at the same time as Fifty Shades Darker, making it a little late for filmmakers to squeeze in an extra clip of Dornan fully nude. Of course, there’s also the possibility that Dornan filmed a full-frontal scene last year, but we won’t know for sure until the movie premieres next year.

Jamie Dornan has, however, dropped a few hints about going fully nude. According to Blasting News, the actor assured fans that they’ll get to see more of him in the final film. Although he may have been referring to character development, there’s a chance he was teasing a full frontal. After all, Dornan showed us just about everything else in the first two films. With Fifty Shades Freed being his last, producers are expected to up their game in the sex department, which could mean some more nude scenes between Johnson and Dornan.

There’s also the talk of double standards between Johnson and Dornan. Johnson has shown everything in the first two films while her co-star has been able to avoid a fully naked scene. Why should Johnson be required to bare it all while Dornan doesn’t? Fans of the hit franchise can only hope that changes as the two get ready for the premiere of the third and final film.

Fans can find out if Jamie Dornan goes full frontal when Fifty Shades Freed premieres on Feb. 9, 2018, check out the trailer below.

