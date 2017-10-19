‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday October 20: Cane Blasts Victoria, Then Victoria Crashes Car

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 20, reveal that Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) anger will have far-reaching consequences. Thanks to Cane (Daniel Goddard), Brash and Sassy nearly went under this year, so it should be no surprise that Victoria cannot stand the sight of him. Understandably, Cane feels the same way. Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 20, indicate that these two will have an epic confrontation where they will rip into each other.

Cane Erupts, Victoria Explodes

When Victoria fired him, Cane was in dire straits. With no income and no money to speak of, he couldn’t make ends meet. In short, he blames Victoria for his life falling apart. Young and the Restless spoilers state that even Victoria’s so-called harsh treatment of Juliet (Laur Allen) will fuel his rage. Juliet’s high-risk pregnancy, according to him, is partly due to the undue strain that Victoria is putting on her. He will end his tantrum by accusing Victoria of not handling a crisis well enough.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria will be so frustrated at having to listen to Cane that she will erupt herself. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, she will throw a glass of water in Cane’s face and storm out of the room. Unfortunately, Victoria will face a life and death crisis later.

Young & the Restless fans! Spread the word! @JoshuaMorrowYR & I are coming to Florida Dec 9th! For tickets go to https://t.co/TaE4YDNve4 #yr pic.twitter.com/FFGGqnizRy — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) October 17, 2017

Mariah and Tessa Frustrated

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will finally finish their conversation. Mariah doesn’t understand what’s happening between them and the fact that Tessa refuses to acknowledge that things have change will frustrate her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she will voice her confusion, but Tessa will remain adamant that she doesn’t understand Mariah’s dilemma.

Jack Seeks Legal Action & Cane’s Proposal

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack (Peter Bergman) will meet with Michael to discuss Dina (Marla Adams). He will be worried because Graham (Max Shippee) wants to take Dina back to Paris. He wants Michael to legally stop their departure. On the other side of town, Inquisitr reports that Cane will ask Juliet to move in with him.

A secret will be revealed and the Abbott family will never be the same. Don't miss the shocking surprise tomorrow on The Young and the Restless! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Victoria Crashes

After storming out after her confrontation with Cane, Victoria will feel unsettled. Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, October 20, reveal that the week will end on a shocking note when she crashes her car in a dramatic fashion. Stay tuned for the aftermath of the accident and for the latest news on how this will affect Victoria.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]