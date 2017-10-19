Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Bucking Royal Traditions Again! Spotted House Hunting For A Country Cottage

An official announcement has not been made, but reports say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “as good as engaged,” and the couple is already preparing for married life. The American actress, who currently lives in Toronto, will be moving to England and the couple is reportedly looking for a home in the country, an hour outside of London.

According to Vogue, Markle and the Prince are looking in the county of Oxfordshire, which is in the region of the Cotswolds, and also includes the counties of Gloucestershire, Warwickshire, Wiltshire, and Worcestershire. If they do choose a home in that area, the couple would have some very famous neighbors, including the Beckhams, Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, and Prince Charles.

Prince Harry spent a lot of time at his father’s Highgrove House growing up, and rumor has it the one-time party boy called the basement “Club H.” This house was also home to his mother Princess Diana before she divorced his father; and after she died Harry considered it a sanctuary.

But, it’s not just Harry who is fond of the area, Meghan Markle is also “entranced by its rustic charm.”

The Cotswolds may be rustic, but it is also sophisticated and features designer shops, high-end restaurants, and a country outpost of the members-only club, the SoHo house.

Various outlets are reporting that Markle has quit her job on Suits, and the engagement announcement will come after she wraps shooting on the seventh season in November. But, Prince William and Kate Middleton did live together before they got married; and since their engagement is not official, Harry and Markle could be looking for a house to live in together before they walk down the aisle.

The Daily Star reports that there have been several sightings of the Prince and blacked-out Range Rovers, but none yet of Markle (because she is in Toronto working). He was originally looking in Norfolk before Markle came into his life; but now, with her input, he has renewed his search, this time in Oxfordshire.

However, the couple is keeping their options open. SUV’s have also been spotted near Cirencester and Stow-on-the-Wold, while Harry drinks pints of beer at local pubs.

