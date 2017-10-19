‘The Voice’ Fans Are Pretty Happy To See Alicia Keys Replacing Jennifer Hudson On Season 14

The Voice fans are reacting to the news that Alicia Keys will be returning to the show for Season 14, and it seems like they’re pretty happy to see the star return amid the news that Jennifer Hudson will be leaving the series to head back to The Voice U.K. next year.

After NBC confirmed – after much speculation – that Alicia will be back in 2018 with both Jennifer and Miley Cyrus leaving, a number of fans of the talent search flocked to social media to share their opinions on the coaching shakeup and it sounds like they’re pretty excited to see Keys return instead of Hudson or Cyrus.

“I am thankful Alicia Keys is returning to The Voice because I am not a fan of Jennifer Hudson,” one fan tweeted after the network confirmed the “In Common” singer’s return to the show next year, where she’ll be sitting alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and new coach Kelly Clarkson.

“Yessssss Alicia is coming back on The Voice after this wack a** season with Jennifer,” @morekarma4 then tweeted, claiming that the American Idol alumni is “so wack and over the top” on the show after joining earlier this year.

And the fourth Coach for #TheVoice Season 14 is… A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Notably, Hudson’s coaching style has been raising a few eyebrows with viewers since she started her debut stint on the show earlier this year and Jennifer was even urged to tone things down a little after heading into the battle rounds earlier this week.

“Yesssss! So happy that Alicia Keys is back, will miss Miley but happy that J HUD will not be back!” another viewer, @CrystalH1021, added of Alicia’s big return following the news that both Jennifer and Miley will be waving bye bye to their red spinning chairs.

Other fans were quick to show their support for Keys’ triumphant return to the series after she left the popular singing show earlier this year in order to spend more time with her family and to work on new music.

“Oh good I can watch season 14 of The Voice because Alicia is back and they added Kelly. Yessssss,” one viewer tweeted in response to NBC’s big coach announcement.

“Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys & Kelly Clarkson for #TheVoice Season 14. By far, my most favorite set of coaches!! Sooo excited!,” tweeted another.

Hudson appeared to confirm earlier this month that she would not be returning to The Voice U.S. next year after confirming that she’ll actually be making her big return to the U.K. to continue her stint as a coach on the British version of the singing show. She previously won the series on her first stint as a coach in early 2017.

Absolutely gorge. ???? #TheVoice A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Oct 18, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Miley also confirmed that she’s done with the show – at least for now – after telling Howard Stern earlier this month that she currently doesn’t have plans to film any further episodes of the show once Season 13 wraps in December.

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. Season 14 is set to debut in 2018.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]