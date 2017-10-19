Derick Dillard Urges Christian Fans To Boycott Target

Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, is embroiled in a social media controversy following his anti-LGBT tirade more than two months ago. But the Counting On star is not backing down. After laying off the hot topic for a while, Derick is back on Twitter to push his “transgender is a myth” belief.

The 28-year-old reality star and missionary began on Sunday when he quoted Janice Raymond, a lesbian American author known for her anti-transgender views. Derick Dillard stated that he agreed with Raymond that transsexual people are entitled to the same civil and human rights as any other person. However, he insisted that “hormones and surgery” do not make men into women and vice versa.

Now, Derick has re-posted yet another controversial article about the issue. This time, he is siding with the American Family Association (AFA) and urged his Christian fans to consider boycotting Target for its radical transgender bathroom policy.

“Important article for Christians who are concerned for the future of America,” Derick wrote in his tweet, linking the article from AFA with the hashtag, “#boycottTarget.”

“Men don’t belong in women’s restrooms and changing areas”

Last year, Target announced that it is allowing transgender employees and customers to use any bathroom or fitting room that best aligns with their gender identity.

Important article for Christians concerned for the future of America. https://t.co/ExZXGVdeOy — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 17, 2017

“Inclusivity is a core belief at Target,” the company said in a statement, as reported by The Huffington Post. “We stand for equality and equity, and strive to make our guests and team members feel accepted, respected and welcomed in our stores and workplaces every day.”

While the LGBT community rejoiced over the announcement, many conservative Christian groups, such as the AFA, called for shoppers to boycott the retail giant. To date, the AFA reported that more than 1.5 million people have signed their boycott petition.

Derick’s call to boycott Target is certainly timely, as many shoppers are about to flock department stores in time for holiday celebrations. As Counting On viewers would know, Derick Dillard and his wife Jill Duggar come from families that have strict religious beliefs. However, not all viewers of their reality show agree with Derick’s anti-transgender rants.

Pumped for this upcoming year of ministry @c3crosschurch If you're already back in Fayetteville, we'd love to see you tonight for the C3 Launch service at 8pm at Cross Church Fayetteville! #collegeministry #family #C3 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

In fact, Derick’s latest tweet has received a lot of negative comments. Many people slammed the Counting On star for his insensitive tweets and urged him to be more understanding. Others even brought up Josh Duggar’s child molestation scandals to drive a point that everyone–even Christians–commit grievances and should therefore not be self-righteous.

“Men also don’t belong in bed with their little sisters,” one person commented.

“Yet you support a ‘president’ who is a legit rapist. Seems he’s more of a threat in the bathroom than any true trans out there,” wrote another.

However, Derick Dillard seems to be unaffected by people’s negative reaction. If anything, he seems to be getting more aggressive in promoting his beliefs on his social media accounts. After his “boycott Target” tweet, Derick posted several verses that seemingly validated his stance. He also defended himself by stating there is only “one objective truth.”

There is one objective truth that no man can change, regardless of how one feels about it; one day everyone will have to come to terms w/ it — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 18, 2017

Counting On fans! Do you applaud Derick Dillard for sticking to his firm but unpopular beliefs? Or do you think that Jill Duggar’s husband should stop his anti-transgender rants? Sound off your opinion in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Derick Dillard/Instagram]