‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Glenn Returns As Maggie Potentially Loses Baby?

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on Oct. 22 on AMC, with brand new episodes. While many fans are already excited to see what awaits the remaining characters in the show and what new ones will bring to the drama, spoilers are teasing on the potential return of a fan-favorite character: Glenn (Steven Yeun). What does his potential return to the show mean?

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that Steven Yeun’s character, Glenn, may be back to the AMC drama after being killed by Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) bat. Per TV Line, showrunner Scott Gimple refused to comment on Glenn’s rumored return to the series, but hinted that “there’s a chance” to see him back.

Many fans have been speculating (and hoping) to see Glenn back on TWD Season 8, especially since his partner, Maggie (Lauren Cohan), was pregnant before he got killed. Gimple was asked whether Glenn might show up for a scene or two in Season 8 now that Maggie is getting close to giving birth.

However, Gimple teased that there is also a possibility that Maggie might not even give birth on The Walking Dead Season 8. The publication notes that should the AMC series follow the storyline from the comic books, then it would take at least a couple more seasons before fans will get to meet Maggie and Glenn’s son.

Should Glenn return to the show, it would not be the first time The Walking Dead would feature a fan-favorite’s comeback. Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) previously did some sort of resurrection on the show, so many fans are tightly holding onto this fact in hopes of seeing Glenn back on the series.

The Walking Dead became quite controversial during its seventh season after revealing who got killed by Negan’s bat beating at the end of Season 6. Many fans were hoping that the AMC drama would not kill off a fan-favorite character, only to be proved wrong at the start of Season 7.

This may also be one of the reasons why The Walking Dead has seemingly lost its charm, and therefore, experienced a drop in ratings since then. There are rumors that TWD Season 8 may attempt to kill off its big bad, Negan, this season in order to get viewers back to watching the show.

