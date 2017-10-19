‘Alaskan Bush People’ Prepares To Start Filming Soon: Will It Be In Colorado?

Alaskan Bush People is gearing up for the next season amid reports that Ami Brown is getting ready for another round of chemotherapy. Will the production happen in Colorado?

It seems that Alaskan Bush People is set to start filming soon for Season 8 of the hit Discovery Channel series, according to ABP Exposed. However, it is still unclear whether the location would be in Colorado or in Los Angeles. Last season, the family revealed their plans to set up a new Browntown in Colorado after leaving their homestead in Alaska. There is a parcel of land in Colorado that the family thinks is perfect for them to start over again.

The Brown family, however, remains in Los Angeles, California, for now as 54-year-old Ami battles a late-stage lung cancer. If Ami is going to participate in the show, they would probably do some production in LA given that the matriarch is about to begin undergoing in another round of cancer treatment. While it remains uncertain whether Ami will be on camera or not, she previously expressed that she wanted to continue doing Alaskan Bush People to share with people what her family is going through. In her interview with People magazine in August, she said:

“I hear that there are a lot of people out in the world that have been sending me well wishes and we wanted to do this [interview] and let people see what we’re going through because there are a lot of people that are going to be told one day that they have cancer. And that’s scary. I was nervous as a cat the first time I went in for radiation. I hope if people watch the show and see what I’m going through and it will take away a lot of their fear.”

The family decided to move out of Alaska so that Ami could be near the hospital for her medical needs. When they visited Colorado, they said that the new place they found is just an hour away from a hospital. Will Ami move there in the upcoming season?

Meanwhile, not all of Ami and Billy’s children might return for Alaskan Bush People Season 8. Noah already revealed in the previous season that he does not intend to stay with them in Colorado. He is forging his own path with his fiancee Rhain Alisha. There were even rumors that the two already got married. Gabe, who was rarely seen in the later episodes of Season 7, was also reportedly not interested in being on camera again. Bam Bam, who left in Season 6 to pursue his love with Allison Kagan, returned last season after his mother’s diagnosis, but he might not be back in the upcoming season.

As previously reported, Ami Brown was diagnosed with a stage 3B lung cancer in early 2017. There were reports that her cancer has advanced to stage 4 and that’s she’s not getting any better but is still fighting.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]