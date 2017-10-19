Bella Thorne’s Sexy Pictures: ‘Famous In Love’ Star Channels Her Inner Wonder Woman In New Twitter Photo

Bella Thorne’s sexy picture presented the actress braless in her latest quirky ensemble that bares her flat midriff in a plain white cropped top as she channels her inner Wonder Woman in a new Twitter post.

The 20-year-old Famous in Love star is making another round on social media with her new unique outfit. Thorne looked quite stunning in a simple-yet-flattering get-up composed of a white halter neck cropped top matched with low-slung distressed denim jeans that was kept tied tightly to her waist by a piece of white rope that looked like a shoelace.

Based on a report from the Daily Mail, the former Disney star cannot seem to go 24 hours without flaunting at least one part of her body to the world, noting that her recent ensemble not only bared her middle section but also failed to cover up her nipples especially when she got wet and wild. According to the outlet, Bella Thorne’s braless picture was taken as she was leaving a studio in Los Angeles.

Interestingly, the actress, who also became a social media sensation, flaunted her outfit while channeling her inner Wonder Woman in a Twitter photo that was captioned with a play of words that was meant to be a pun of the popular female heroine’s moniker.

I wonder if Wonder Woman ever wondered why she's wondering about women? pic.twitter.com/fVZbU2pCj5 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) October 18, 2017

The post, which already earned over 6,500 likes in just seven hours, comes less than a week after the 20-year-old celebrity shared a topless picture of herself on her official Instagram page.

Based on her past reports about her, many of Bella Thorne’s sexy pictures come with a message that promotes body positivity and self-love. In fact, she previously appeared in the cover of GQ Mexico’s October issue.

Based on an Inquisitr report on the matter, the actress asked the magazine to refrain from editing out her flaws from the picture. She also opted to share a completely naked photo of herself in a lengthy Instagram post to emphasize that, like any other people, she has insecurities of her own.

“I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That’s natural & that’s human.”

Aside from Thorne, several other celebrities have taken to the photo and video sharing platform to advocate body positivity and self-love. Among them are famed plus-size models Tess Holliday and Ashley Graham as well as Michael Jackson’s only daughter, Paris Jackson.

What do you think of Bella Thorne’s sexy pictures and the body positivity she is promoting? Sound off in the comments below.

