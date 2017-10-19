It looks like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has a new special Force power in the coming Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As revealed by Star Wars Battlefront 2, the Jedi master now has the Skywalker trait and it might be a hint of his turn to the Dark Side.

It looks like Luke is hating the Jedi Order more and more, thus he is exploring his other Force abilities. The revelation of his new special power is somewhat similar to the Bad Force that fans have seen in the original trilogy.

In Star Wars Battlefront 2, Luke Skywalker has Force Repulse. This is aside from his Force Push and Force Rush abilities. Will he use his new Dark Side power in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Luke tried his best to fight off his interest to join the Dark Side while facing Emperor Palpatine and his father, Darth Vader, in The Return of the Jedi. Daisy Ridley, who plays the role of Rey, even hinted that she is about to discover something bad about his trainer that will definitely affect the way she looks at him, the Daily Express reported.

Will he now turn to the Dark Side?

RT if Darth Maul would have his revenge at last

LIKE if Luke Skywalker's mastery of the force would reign supreme#StarWarsBattlefrontII pic.twitter.com/s7TC6rpMxH — EAStarWars (@EAStarWars) October 13, 2017

In the world of Star Wars, the Force Repulse has been known as the power used by the Dark Side practitioners.

It has the ability to throw an opponent in the air. It can be even combined with Force Lightning, another ability utilized by the Sith. The user can emit electricity from its fingertips that can result in electrocution, disfigurement, and even death. Its most powerful user can even vaporize its enemy when hit. It is even described as “Practically a Jedi Hulk smash.”

Force Repulse has been used by iconic Star Wars characters. However, the most famous ones are from the Dark Side – Bendak Starkiller and Darth Malgus.

There are rumors that Luke Skywalker is going to use Force Repulse in a battle on Ahch-To in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren, or the Praetorian Guards, might attack Luke and Rey while they are in the middle of their training on the cliff.

One Star Wars theorist said that his new Force ability will make his younger self look very much inexperienced compared to the Jedi master that he is now. “I wonder who he will use this power on?” the theorist asked. So, there is a big possibility that he is going to use it if he is being surrounded by his enemies and a great danger.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will hit the theaters on December 14 in the U.S. while Star Wars Battlefront 2 is set to be released on November 17.

