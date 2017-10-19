World War 3 Threat: North Korea Warns ‘Unimaginable Strike’ On U.S. Could Come At Any Time

In the latest threat of World War Three to come out of North Korea, the Kim Jong-un regime on Wednesday warned the United States that an “unimaginable strike” could come at any time, even as the U.S. and South Korea planned a joint military drill known as Courageous Channel, a dress rehearsal for a mass evacuation of Americans in the region in the event that war breaks out on the Korean peninsula.

The threat was published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as the U.S. and South Korea began five days of the joint military exercise, which are conducted routinely twice per year — but which North Korea sees as a way for the two countries to threaten the North and heighten tensions on the peninsula.

“The U.S. is running amok by introducing under our nose the targets we have set as primary ones,” the regime’s statement said. “The U.S. should expect that it would face unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time.”

The new World War Three threat comes just two days after North Korea issued the chilling warning that tension between North Korea an the United States under Donald Trump “has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.”

The joint military drills, however, have been seen by the North Korean regime as a deliberate provocation.

“Such military acts compel North Korea to take military counteraction,” said Kim Kwang Hak, spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry “We have already warned several times that we will take counteractions for self-defense, including a salvo of missiles into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.”

U.S. and South Korean intelligence agencies reportedly expected a new missile launch by North Korea to take place last week, with October 10 listed as the most likely date. But more than a week has passed and the Kim Jong-un regime has not launched any new missiles.

Last Thursday, U.S. spy satellite images revealed what experts called “ongoing activity” at a North Korean shipyard where ballistic missiles are believed to be loaded onto submarines, stoking speculation that the secretive nuclear power is now perfecting its capabilities to include submarine-launched nuclear missiles.

Missiles launched from submarines could reach deeper inside United States territory than ballistic missiles launched from inside North Korea itself. Since Kim Jong-un assumed power following the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011, the country has tested short-range ballistic missiles — capable of carrying nuclear warheads — 50 times with only one failed test, meaning that the North Korean arsenal of those missiles is ready to be utilized in war.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation this week mapped the full range of where missiles fired from inside North Korea could strike. While the United States East Coast remains out of range, the network reported, a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile — the longest-range nuclear-capable missile, which North Korea has tested successfully twice — could reach as far as Los Angeles, California, in the United States, and could strike virtually any location inside of Australia.

In addition to the threat of an “unimaginable strike” against the U.S., North Korea also lashed out at Trump in what appears to be the harshest terms yet used by the country. In a statement published by KCNA, the North Korean government said that Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accords was an “act surpassing the toxic gas atrocities by Hitler.”

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]