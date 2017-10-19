‘Days Of Our Lives’ Halloween Spoilers: Abby’s Nightmare, Sonny Has Medical Crisis, And More

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Halloween reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) will have a nightmare. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will go through a medical crisis. Also, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) makes a plea, while Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) has a shocking announcement.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that a lot is going to happen in Salem and beyond. While some of the residents remain in town, others will be headed to Memphis. This leads to one character getting ill or injured. According to Daytime Royalty Online, Sonny Kiriakis ends up hospitalized. However, this was expected, as a leaked image showing Sonny in a hospital bed was released online months ago.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 30 also tease that Abigail will have a “nightmarish Halloween.” Whether this is in a dream, her mind, or in real life is up for debate. Perhaps it has something to do with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson)? Some fans are speculating that the Salem Necktie Killer might escape from police custody. If that happens, it could mean Abby is in real danger.

Also, fans should look forward to Eve Donovan making a shocking announcement. The nature of her revelation was not revealed. However, DOOL spoilers imply it will be one heck of a bombshell. Previously, Kassie DePaiva teased her return, but could not give out any details about her comeback.

As for Kate, Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that she will ask Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) for help with something. Considering Theo’s incredible computer and hacking skills, will this help find out the truth about Will Horton (Chandler Massey)? It is perhaps the biggest mystery happening in Salem. Since Dr. Rolf (William Utay) kills himself, the Salemites are going to have to investigate without his help.

#tbt to our August Day of #DAYS squad! Who will we see next month at Universal CityWalk Hollywood on 11/11? ????: @camila A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of Halloween? What do you predict will happen with your favorite characters on the NBC soap opera?

[Featured Image by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC]