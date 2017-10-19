Backstage News On Why Nia Jax Is Unhappy In WWE

To continue to rebel nature of the WWE backstage recently, Nia Jax reportedly walked out of Raw as a sign of frustration. This is following another walk-out from WWE backstage, Neville, who reportedly left the Raw taping after being scheduled to compete against Enzo Amore in the main event. Enzo, who had recently defeated Neville to win the cruiserweight championship, was not supposed to lose the title during their match on Raw. Irate at his current status, Neville walked out of the company and did not return. As a result, in order to create a shift from the distraction of the the backstage chaos, Kalisto was inserted in the match and won the title. Neville has yet to return to the company.

Perhaps Jax’s walkout is more surprising than Neville, seeing how she has only been in the pro wrestling business for less than two-and-a-half years. Jax spent the first year of her pro wrestling career competing for NXT, dominating the women’s division with the exception of losses to Asuka and Bayley. Her momentum in NXT prompted her main roster debut in the summer of 2016, during the WWE draft. She would go on to defeat a string of enhancement talent, similar to Braun Strowman, before starting her initial feud with Alicia Fox. Jax’s push would propel her to be a member of the four-way elimination match for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Even with the enviable opportunities early in her career, Jax is apparently unhappy with her pay scale. Sports Illustrated reports that Jax, 33, is demanding to be paid more, and is using her granted leave of absence as leverage to get more money. If Jax would indeed leave the WWE, it is expected that she would go back to plus-size modeling, or work with her cousin, The Rock. However, she is expected to return to the company.

For Jax, the general belief is that she does not have enough time as a professional wrestler to gain a strong presence in the independent circuit yet. This is why many feel that her spot in WWE is something that should be more appreciated than defied. While these string of walkouts show that WWE is further being exposed as a difficult company to work for at times, it still provides an opportunity for exposure in the United States more that any other company.

[Featured Image by WWE]