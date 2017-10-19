Channing Tatum Cuts Ties To The Weinstein Company Due To Scandal, Ending Development Of Sexual Abuse Movie

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, there have been a number of men in Hollywood who have stood up and cut ties to the Weinstein Company. These men are speaking out and making it clear that they are supporting the women who have been victims of sexual harassment and abuse. One of the latest men to step forward and cut ties with the Weinstein’s is Channing Tatum.

As E! News is reporting, in a statement the actor posted on social media, he showed his support to the survivors, offering encouragement and letting the world know that he was cutting ties with the studio and halting the development of the sexual abuse movie that they had been working on. In the post, which can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, Channing Tatum addressed all of the “brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein,” calling them heroes to everyone.

Tatum said that these women are working on finally building a world in which there is an equality that everyone deserves to be a part of. The actor then said that they had been working on the development of a movie based on the book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock by Matthew Quick. However, in light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Channing Tatum and his partner have decided not to move forward with the film’s development.

From the bottom of my Statesman heart, thanks for the love, London. ???????? #Kingsman #20SeptUK pic.twitter.com/B1WjDShFde — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) September 19, 2017

As the story revolves around a boy who has been sexually abused and finds his life destroyed, Channing Tatum did say that this story is important and acts as a reminder of the “powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy.” While the actor may have chosen to halt the production of Forgive Me Leonard Peacock as a movie, he did say that this is still an opportunity for everyone to work towards making a change.

Channing Tatum said that now that the truth has been put out there, he believes this is the time to finish the work that his colleagues have begun in order to put a stop to the abuse that seems to run rampant in the industry. While he may no longer be working on the sexual abuse movie because of its ties to the Weinstein Company, it is clear that he is hoping that things begin to change now that the world knows about Harvey Weinstein and the many sexual abuse allegations against him.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]