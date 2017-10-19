‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: This Character Commits Suicide In Front Of Sami Brady, Find Out Who And Why

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal that one character will kill themselves in front of Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney.) Find out who it is and why they commit suicide.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to Daytime Royalty Online, Dr. Rolf (William Utay) will return next week. However, don’t expect him to stick around for long. Sami Brady is holding him at gunpoint at the Salem Inn. That is when Hope Brady walks in and tries to prevent Sami from committing murder.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami does find out that Dr. Rolf resurrected Will Horton (Chandler Massey.) However, he was not under Stefano DiMera’s (formerly Joseph Mascolo) orders. Someone else made him do it, but who? Everyone has theories, but the truth won’t be revealed until later. Before Sami can get any more information out of Dr. Rolf, he takes cyanide and kills himself in front of the two women.

That’s right, Dr. Rolf dies the same week of his mysterious return to Salem. However, all hope might not be lost.

Hope wanted to get more information out of Dr. Rolf before he killed himself. As a result of Sami Brady’s actions, Hope is forced to arrest her. Alison Sweeney’s character ends up calling Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) to bail her out of jail. Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Sami is beginning to believe that Will Horton might really be alive.

By the end of the week, expect Hope and the others to get a new lead in the Will Horton mystery. It will send them on a road trip out of town, specifically to Memphis. Will everyone finally figure out the truth about Dr. Rolf’s shocking confession? Is the person behind the resurrection actually Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson?) Fans will have to keep watching to find out.

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23? Are you shocked that Dr. Rolf dies so suddenly?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]