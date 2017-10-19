‘Fashion Police’ Ending After 22 Seasons; Finale Will Be Tribute To Joan Rivers

Fashion Police has been a staple on E!, but after 22 seasons, the finale is coming and it will be an emotional one, as they will pay tribute to long-time host Joan Rivers. The show served as a platform for the late comic’s famous wit and biting commentary, but Fashion Police will come to an end next month with a series special.

The show was launched in 1995, as it started out as red-carpet coverage and commentary. The show also reinvigorated Rivers’ career, as she served as the host until her untimely death in 2014. Rivers brought sharp humor and earnest enthusiasm to the red-carpet coverage. Because of the success of the red-carpet events, Fashion Police was turned into a panel-show format. This allowed Rivers and her co-hosts to engage in energetic and entertaining fashion-oriented discussions.

After her death in 2014, the show continued on with the blessing of Joan’s daughter, Melissa. Fashion Police evolved from a regular program on E! to a series of specials, with Melissa Rivers eventually taking over her mother’s position as host. The most recent special of Fashion Police aired in September, which was for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The current panel consists of Melissa Rivers, who has also served as executive producer of the show since it began in 1995, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes, and Margaret Cho. They will all be in attendance for the finale special. The upcoming finale special will take a look back at some of the show’s most memorable moments, which includes many of the celebrity guests and the crazy fashion debates over the years.

The Fashion Police finale will also include some never-seen-before footage from over the years, which includes the video below. There will be surprise celebrity guests during the show and some of the most beloved segments from over the years, including”Guess Me from Behind” and “Starlet or Streetwalker.”

The decision to bring Fashion Police to end was made in connection with Melissa Rivers. In a statement from Rivers, she talked about the show being part of her mother’s legacy.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this show and am so proud that it’s part of my mother’s legacy. It really changed, along with the red carpets, awards-show programming and fashion.”

Fashion Police: The Farewell airs Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on E!

