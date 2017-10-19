If Anthony Scaramucci hoped to parlay his 11 days in the White House into six-figure speaking gigs he has another thing coming after more negative press. After launching his site, The Scaramucci Post, an attempt at his very own Huffington Post, Anthony Scaramucci published a distasteful “Holocaust Death Toll Poll,” asking readers to guess how many Jews died in the Holocaust. Now, Anthony Scaramucci’s Holocaust Poll is costing him future speaking gigs.

Anthony Scaramucci put up his Holocaust poll on Tuesday on The Scaramucci Post (which is at this time a dead link). The question in Scaramucci’s Holocaust poll was a multiple choice question with the options ranging from “less than 1 million” to “more than 5 million.”

The poll was taken down after 5,000 people voted, but even more people expressed outrage on Twitter asking Scaramucci what he was thinking making the Holocaust into a guessing game. Scaramucci’s social media director Lance Laifer took the blame for the Holocaust poll.

“I apologize… The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust. I take full responsibility for it,” having posted it “without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.”

Anthony Scaramucci is currently in London where he says he is on a speaking tour with various stops around the United Kingdom, including Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Donald Trump's former staffer Anthony Scaramucci shocks Cambridge Union by swearing at student

https://t.co/yT2W8s4Kou via @telegraphnews — (((Anna))) (@TallyAnnaE) October 19, 2017

But Scaramucci’s Holocaust poll has already cost him a November speaking engagement at a New York City investment firm, Neuberger Berman. Scaramucci was supposed to speak to a gathering of portfolio managers in a cocktail party setting, but no longer. The firm would not give an official statement, but they now feel that having Anthony Scaramucci there would erupt in a commotion.

Scaramucci claims via email with PageSix that his speaking engagement was not canceled, but subject to a schedule change, and that he is sorry for the Holocaust poll.

“I am on a speaking tour right now and have more speeches next week. Not sure if it has affected anything or not. We were trying to raise awareness… Still we made a mistake, we apologized, made a donation to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and we are moving on.”

@kimguilfoyle Writers threatened, people blocked for sharing the truth about @scaramucci's rumored romance w/KG. https://t.co/l0DBZoht99 — Per Kristian (@PerKristianUSA) October 19, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci thinks that the topic of the Holocaust poll will go away because he made a donation, but it’s unclear what he will do about his gaffe at Cambridge University on his tour of England. When a female student asked Anthony Scaramucci about his short stint at the White House, and the on the record/off the record curse-filled New Yorker interview that led to his termination, Scaramucci answered that the interview shouldn’t have been recorded and finished up, calling the woman a b**ch to the shock of the audience.

Then came the questions about the Scaramucci Holocaust poll. Anthony Scaramucci defended his social media manager, insisting that the Holocaust poll was innocent and the posters on Twitter took it out of proportion. Scaramucci believes the Holocaust should be discussed without people freaking out. He also said he won’t be firing Lance Laifer.

“But I do think we are losing some of the voice of the Holocaust and people don’t know of the tragedies, but the intent was there and the intent was honest and people were calling on me to fire him, that’s not real leadership.”

Slate took a screenshot of the Scaramucci Holocaust poll and also of the apology tweet that said sorry if anyone was offended by the Scaramucci Holocaust poll. Lance Laifer made a point of saying that it was all him and that Anthony Scaramucci knew nothing about it because he is in London, and can’t have posted it.

Do you think Anthony Scaramucci’s Holocaust poll is offensive? Do you think it was the idea of his employee, or did Anthony Scaramucci create the poll?

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]