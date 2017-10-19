Anna Faris Moving On From Chris Pratt, Reportedly Dating Cinematographer Michael Barrett

It looks like Anna Faris is moving on from Chris Pratt, as it is being reported that she is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she met while working on the Overboard remake. The Mom star has been seen out on several occasions with the cinematographer, so could it be possible that this is her next relationship?

Anna Faris is back in the dating world after her shocking announcement with Chris Pratt that they were splitting. Anna is moving on from Pratt, as TMZ is reporting that she is now dating Michael Barrett, a 47-year-old cinematographer with credits on Ted, About Last Night, Zookeeper, and the upcoming Overboard remake, in which Faris stars.

During production, there was no sign of a possible relationship between Faris and Barrett. However, the two have been seen spending time together recently, so the rumors are spreading that they are now dating. They were seen together at Neptune’s Net and according to TMZ, witnesses told them that they were looking very “couple-y.”

More recently, Anna Faris and Michael Barrett were seen together at Pacific Palisades, as they hit up the restaurant twice this week. Onlookers reported that there was plenty of PDA among the two of them.

If the rumors are true, this would not be the first time that Anna has met a significant other on-set. As most people know, Faris met Chris Pratt on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. That turned into an eight-year marriage for the couple, but they shocked fans with their separation two months ago.

The news may have shocked fans, but it was clear they were done with the marriage. Both Faris and Pratt stopped wearing their wedding rings very quickly. However, they have remained friends, as Anna is preparing for the upcoming release of her book, Unqualified. Pratt actually wrote the foreword in the book, so separation or not, they remain close. They have also managed to only say good things about each other in the press since the separation, so no hard feelings there.

I rote a book! UNQUALIFIED is on sale on 10/24. Preorder your copy at your favorite retailer now! https://t.co/le7kJAmPnw pic.twitter.com/7aydqGIn6z — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) October 13, 2017

TMZ did not reach out to Anna’s reps for comment on this new relationship, but no word back. Do you think the reports are true?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]