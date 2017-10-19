‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Justin Saves Adrienne, Surprising Kiss, And Bonnie’s Escape Plan Foiled

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23 reveal additional details about Adrienne Kiriakis’ (Judi Evans) rescue. It turns out that it is Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) that comes to the rescue. There will be a surprising kiss between the couple. Also, expect one character to interrupt Bonnie Lockhart’s escape plan when things go haywire. Find out what to expect next week on the daytime televisions series.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the doppelganger storyline is coming to an end next week. However, it was not known at the time who would save Adrienne. Now, new information has been released by a fan on Twitter.

Expect Steve “Patch” Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to question Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall.) However, she is conflicted on what to do. They must get some kind of answers because Justin saves Adrienne. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 23 also reveal that the two share a kiss. This surprises Adrienne, but she doesn’t realize that she will never get her relationship back with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo.)

Too much time has passed and Lucas is too far downhill. There is very little chance of Lucas and Adrienne’s relationship getting salvaged. Plus, head writer Ron Carlivati already teased that most fans wanted Judi Evans’ character back with Justin.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also tease that Bonnie Lockhart will try to escape. However, she is stopped by Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins.) She wants her money that Bonnie promised. When she doesn’t get it, will she tell Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) everything that she knows? It is interesting that the two have some sort of past. If anyone can help Sheila take down Bonnie, it might be him.

The truth is going to come out one way or another. Hopefully, Bonnie won’t get away with everything she has done. Someone needs to pay the price and it shouldn’t be Adrienne Kiriakis.

#TBT when #DAYS took over Nashville! ????: @mrchristophersean A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Justin, Adrienne, and Bonnie on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]