Trump Reportedly Sends $25,000 Check To Father Of Fallen Soldier Months After Promising To Do So

On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Post reported that President Trump allegedly reneged on a promise made to the father of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge. According to the reports, Donald Trump called the grieving military parent to offer his condolences after his 22-year-old son and two other servicemen were gunned down by police in Afghanistan on June 10, in an insider attack. During that phone call, Trump reportedly promised Chris Baldridge that he would both send him $25,000 and have a member of his staff set up an online fundraiser for the fallen soldier’s family.

“I could not believe he was saying that, and I wish I had it recorded because the man did say this. He said, ‘No other president has ever done something like this,’ but he said, ‘I’m going to do it.'”

Months later, Chris Baldridge told members of the media that the money promised by Donald Trump in the 15-minute phone call never arrived, nor did the online fundraiser. Instead, as ABC News reports, the fallen soldier’s father received nothing more than an official letter of condolence from the White House.

“I opened it up and read it, and I was hoping to see a check in there, to be honest. I know it was kind of far-fetched thinking. But I was like, ‘D**m, no check.’ Just a letter saying, ‘I’m sorry.'”

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Post reports that they made contact with the White House in an attempt to get Trump’s side of the story; however, White House staff refused to comment in detail regarding the phone call that took place between Donald Trump and Chris Baldridge, the father of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge.

After the story regarding the seemingly broken promise of a $25,000 donation to a fallen soldier’s family was published and went viral (and with Donald Trump facing intense backlash for things he allegedly said to another fallen soldier’s grieving widow), the White House issued a statement with regard to the missing money. According to White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters, it’s “unfair” to insinuate that Trump meant to break his promise just because Chris Baldridge has yet to see any money.

According to Walters, the check has been sent, although she didn’t specify when. The White House spokeswoman also stated that it was “disgusting” that the media has manipulated something “generous and sincere” done by the president into something designed to “advance the media’s biased agenda” against Trump.

“The check has been sent. It’s disgusting that the media is taking something that should be recognized as a generous and sincere gesture, made privately by the President, and using it to advance the media’s biased agenda.”

According to Chris Baldridge, the offer of $25,000 from Trump came up during their 15-minute conversation when he, a construction worker, admitted to the president that he has misgivings about the U.S. military’s survivor benefits program. In the case of his fallen soldier son, the gold star dad said it was likely that his ex-wife would most likely be the designee of his $100,000 death benefit. Trump reportedly responded with an offer of payment from his personal account.

“He said, ‘I’m going to write you a check out of my personal account for $25,000.'”

Another White House official claims that getting the promised $25,000 personal check from Trump to the fallen soldier’s family has been in the works since the promise was made. According to the official, it requires a “substantial process” in order for the president to make good on a monetary promise of such a large magnitude, and that multiple agencies may have been involved in the transmitting of personal funds from Trump to Baldridge.

“The check has been in the pipeline since the president’s initial call with the father. The president has personally followed up several times to ensure that the check was being sent. As stated earlier the check has been sent.”

As of the time of this publication, fallen soldier father Chris Baldridge has not spoken out regarding Wednesday’s White House statement indicating that the generous $25,000 check is in the mail.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]