Scientology: Leah Remini Still Not Done Exposing Ugly Side Of Tom Cruise’s Religion

Despite promoting and defending Scientology for years, Leah Remini is now doing the exact opposite after quitting the controversial church in 2013. Her critical docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath has already won an Emmy after exposing what was really going on inside the cult-like religion. However, The King of Queens actress feels that educating viewers about Scientology is still not enough and believes that more should be done.

Leah Remini teamed-up with former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International (CSI) and the Sea Organization based in the United States, Mike Rinder, to expose the ugly side of Scientology. While the promises of the Scientology are very tempting for people to join the institution, the 47-year-old actress noted that it is certainly not all rainbows and butterflies being a part of what she called an “abusive organization.”

Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series strongly believe that Scientology should be stopped. As long as the controversial church is still functioning, the actress revealed that she is not going to stop exposing the truth until it will finally shut down for good.

“I want to keep going until we see some justice,” Leah Remini said in the Season 2 official trailer.

The Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series was created to give a voice to victims of the Church of Scientology despite public attempts to discredit them. After learning about the docuseries, Scientology quickly challenged the credibility of the actress, Mike Rinder, and their guests on the show.

The controversial church even tried to persuade advertisers of the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series to boycott the Emmy Award-winning show. However, Leah Remini, Mike Rinder, and their guests have repeatedly noted that Scientology is all about intimidation, so this new threat may not come as a shock to them anymore.

Now in its second season, the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath series continues to share stories of ex-Scientologists who have been abused by the organization. Just like the first season, multiple ex-members revealed their struggles inside the cult-like religion.

[Featured Image by Phil McCarten/AP Images]