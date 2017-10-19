Josh Duggar Leaves Baby With Parents As Molestation Lawsuit News Blows Up, Wife Anna Retweets Kids’ Video

Josh Duggar has had a busy start to the fall season. He greeted this fifth baby, Mason Garrett Duggar, into the world with his wife, Anna Duggar, and experienced his lawsuit blow up in his face. He has started making his way back into the family blog and Facebook accounts, but with the latest news, it looks like he decided to reduce his appearance in hopes that the scandals will calm down.

But he still remains contact with Counting On fans by letting his kids take the spotlight on his parents’ Facebook. Because Josh and Anna live in the same Duggar compound where he grew up, he tends to leave his babies in the care of his parents.

It has been two years since it was revealed that Josh Duggar molested five underage girls, four of them being his sisters and that he actively used the Ashley Madison website. This scandal got his family’s famous reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled, and he had to stop being a public figure to let his family recover their good name.

This March, with the announcement that his wife, Anna, was pregnant with his fifth child, the couple started making their comeback on the family Facebook, showing up in their kids’ birthday party posts, in Throwback Thursday photos, and even speaking to the camera to congratulate the various couples that got married this summer.

Just as they were about to get back in the media game, his lawsuit news broke out. The update on the case is that the judge ruled in favor of InTouch Magazine, which first made his and his sisters’ name public in the reporting of the molestation scandal.

“The United States Supreme Court reaffirmed that the First Amendment requires that if a newspaper lawfully obtains truthful information about a matter of public significance, then state officials may not constitutionally punish publication of the information, absent a need to further a state interest of the highest order,” the judge ruled, according to Daily Mail.

After receiving this blow, Josh Duggar has not been seen again on Facebook, but his daughter, Meredith Duggar, recently got featured with her cousin, Spurgeon Seewald.

Anna even retweeted this video, which reinforced the fact that she uses her Twitter strictly to showcase her lovely children.

Even during the two years that Josh and Anna did not appear on family social media, their kids made regular appearances, with Meredith having been featured in the Facebook banner for long periods. This was a subtle move on the part of the Duggar family to show that their 29-year-old son was still an integral part of the clan.

Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil Meredith Grace Duggar! You're a special blessing to our family! #MeredithGrace #Bday pic.twitter.com/mEhVMGMrhD — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) July 16, 2017

Josh and Anna have not given an update on their fifth baby since his birth in September.

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Twitter]